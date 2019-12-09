Chiefs Playoff Picture Week 14: Updated Outlook After Huge Win Over Patriots

The Kansas City Chiefs needed a win against the New England Patriots, and they got it on Sunday.

Patrick Mahomes started slow, and he seemed to have injured his hand in the first half, but he persevered and played through, and the Chiefs took a 20-7 lead into halftime. Things took a turn in the second half.

The Patriots blocked a punt with just over five minutes left in the 3rd quarter, which New England turned into a 10 Brandon Bolden touchdown. The Patriots then challenged a Travis Kelce fumble at the end of the 3rd. Kelce was initially ruled down by contact, but that call was overturned, giving Tom Brady and the Patriots the ball, and the Pats turned that opportunity into a field goal, making it 23-16 in the 4th quarter.

Kansas City managed to hang on in the 4th, however, and they went into Gillette Stadium and ended the Pats’ 21-home game winning streak, winning 23-16. The Chiefs clinched the AFC West with their win for the fourth straight year.

So what does it all mean for the Chiefs in the AFC playoff picture? Here’s a look at the way things shook down after all of the Week 14 afternoon games.

NOTE: All data and percentages included here are courtesy of Playoff Status.

Updated AFC Playoff Standings After Sunday’s Games

The Ravens (11-2) remain the #1 seed in the AFC after their win over the Buffalo Bills, while the Patriots sit firmly in the #2 spot at 10-3. The Kansas City Chiefs (9-4) own the 3rd slot in the conference, and the Houston Texans (8-5) are currently the 4th seed in the AFC after their loss Sunday afternoon.

The Buffalo Bills (9-4) currently hold the #5 seed in the AFC, and the Pittsburgh Steelers (8-5) held onto the 6th and final playoff slot with their win against the Arizona Cardinals today.

The Tennessee Titans (8-5) visited the Oakland Raiders (6-7) in the second round of afternoon games, and the Titans came out with a 42-21 victory. Tennessee and Houston are both 8-5 and are neck-and-neck in the AFC South–and they play each other next week, as well as in the final game of the regular season. The Titans, followed by the Raiders and Indianapolis Colts (6-7), are the AFC teams still in the hunt for a playoff spot. The Chargers were eliminated with the Steelers’ victory Sunday.

With their win against New England Sunday, the Chiefs also hold a tie-breaking advantage over the Patriots.

Kansas City Chiefs: Updated Postseason Outlook

With their victory against the Patriots Sunday, the Chiefs now have a 17% chance to get the #2 overall seed in the AFC, and a 53% chance to wind up as the #3 seed. They also have a 28% chance of falling to the #4 spot, but their chance to make the playoffs is now a lock.

In their final three games, the Chiefs will host the Denver Broncos Week 15 before heading to Soldier Field in Chicago to face Matt Nagy and a surging Chicago Bears team. Kansas City will then host the Los Angeles Chargers at Arrowhead in their season finale.

