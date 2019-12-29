Chiefs Playoff Schedule: Who & When Does Kansas City Play?

The Kansas City Chiefs ended their regular season with a home win against AFC West rivals the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, finishing the year with an impressive 12-4 record.

Patrick Mahomes and company are still the favorites to win the Super Bowl in February, but who do the Chiefs have to play before booking their tickets to Miami? Here’s a look at the current AFC playoff picture after the first round of afternoon games Sunday. We will update any changes as they occur in the later games as well.

Current AFC Playoff Picture For Week 17:

The Baltimore Ravens (13-2) have the top seed in the conference, and the road to the Super Bowl will go through M&T Bank Stadium. The New England Patriots (12-4) move into the third seed with a loss against the Miami Dolphins, the Chiefs remain the second seed in the AFC with their win this afternoon.

Chiefs Earn a First Round Bye in the Playoffs

With New England losing in the final seconds against Miami, the Chiefs are officially the 2-seed and have a first-round bye in the postseason. That being said, they don’t play next weekend and instead Kansas City will host the highest seed that advances from Wild Card weekend at Arrowhead Stadium.

We'll be back at Arrowhead for the Divisional game! pic.twitter.com/xkxxJu57if — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) December 29, 2019

This story is developing.