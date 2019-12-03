Seahawks’ Chris Carson Sustains Hit to the Head vs. Vikings [Video]

Chris Carson’s night got off to an unfortunate start after taking a hip to the head from Seahawks teammate Jacob Hollister. The Seahawks training staff and head coach Pete Carroll immediately went out onto the field to attend to Carson.

The play took place on the Seahawks’ opening drive and NBC Sports’ Joe Fann initially noted it was “hard to imagine” Carson returning to the game. Carson put his helmet back on just a few plays later and returned to the field.

“Chris Carson took a big hit to the head and was down for a few seconds. He walked off, but hard to imagine him returning. Looks like Rashaad Penny has a big opportunity on primetime…Whoa, Chris Carson is putting his helmet on like he’s about to come back into this game,” Fann tweeted.

ESPN reported that Carson was evaluated for a potential concussion in the medical tent but was cleared to play. Carson was officially listed as questionable against the Vikings but returned just a few series later to score a touchdown.

The score tied the game at seven just before the first quarter ended. Here is a look at Carson walking into the endzone.

Rashaad Penny Had a Breakout Performance vs. Eagles in Week 12

The good news for the Seahawks is they have a bit of depth at running back with the way Rashaad Penny has played over the last few games. Penny was a popular name at the NFL trade deadline, but the Seahawks opted to keep the former first-round pick. After Penny rushed for more than 100 yards against the Eagles, Carroll praised the young running back.

“Rashaad Penny really had a big day today,” Carroll told Seahawks.com. “It was great to see him come through and make some big plays and big runs and looked so darn fast on his touchdown run. It’s great for the big guys up front, too, to get that done.”

Carson Remains the Seahawks Lead Running Back

After Penny’s performance in Philadelphia, some expected there to be a running back controversy in Seattle. Seahawks offensive coordinator Brian Shottenheimer made it clear that Carson is still their RB1 heading into the matchup against the Vikings.

“I mean, Chris is our guy,” Schottenheimer said, per USA Today. “We know that. He’s playing terrific football as well. But, like what happened last year some, each week, sometimes different guys step up. It happens that way in the passing game. Different receivers step up. Happened in the running game.”

The Seahawks also noted that they want to get Penny more carries. Carson returned to the game and looked to be at full strength. It will be interesting to see how the Seahawks divide the carries between the two backs moving forward.