Chris Godwin Injury: Latest Updates & Fantasy Outlook

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have been ravaged with injuries to their receiving corps this season and added another top target to the list on Sunday.

Chris Godwin, the Buccaneers’ third-year receiver out of Penn State, went down with a hamstring injury during the third quarter of Sunday’s game against the Detroit Lions.

Godwin was carted off the field and has been ruled out for the rest of the game.

#Bucs WR Chris Godwin (hamstring) was ruled out for the rest of the game, a major development in fantasy as well as real football. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 15, 2019

The early departure of Godwin could have a significant impact on fantasy playoff matchups this week.

With Mike Evans having had gone down for the season with a hamstring injury last week, Godwin stepped up to be quarterback Jameis Winston’s No. 1 receiver.

Before leaving the game, Godwin had caught 5 passes for 121 yards against the Lions on Sunday.