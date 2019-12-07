Thunder’s Chris Paul Complains for Crucial Call in Thriller Game Against the Timberwolves

Last night’s game between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Oklahoma City Thunder was intense, as a series of events in the final seconds of regulation forced the game to go into overtime.

With the Timberwolves in the lead, 121-119 and 1.1 seconds left in the game, Timberwolves’ center Karl-Anthony Towns stood at the free throw line. Jordan Bell checked into the game with an untucked jersey which caused OKC star Chris Paul to go into a frenzy. Paul lobbied the official Scott Foster, to call for a delay of game. Foster made the crucial call and since Minnesota already had a delay of game call earlier in the game, OKC received a technical free throw.

"His jersey's untucked!" -CP3 Jordan Bell was called for a delay of game for checking in with an untucked jersey… Wolves ended up losing the game in OT pic.twitter.com/9I9PINGH11 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 7, 2019

Danilo Gallinari made his free throw to decrease OKC’s deficit to 121-120. Minnesota was out of timeouts so Towns was supposed to miss his last free throw attempt but instead accidentally made the shot. OKC quickly went to inbound the ball and at a hail-mary attempt lobbed it to Dennis Schroder who shot and scored the bucket at the buzzer, forcing the game to into overtime, 122-122. The Thunder wound up earning victory in OT, 139-127.

In a post-game interview posted by Thunder Writer Erik Horne, Paul was asked about the delay of game call.

“I just noticed it. Some games you have officials that just be like ‘tuck it in’. A lot of the times it gets called earlier in the game, where it’s the team’s first,” Paul said. “It happens more often than not, but that is the rules. If you check in without your jersey tucked in, it’s a delay of game.”

Chris Paul breaking down the Jordan Bell untucked jersey he called out. Did he know the T-Wolves already had one delay of game earlier? “Yep.” pic.twitter.com/NbzNSMh2MK — Erik Horne (@ErikHorneOK) December 7, 2019

Thunder vs. Timberwolves

Last night’s game between the Thunder and Timberwolves all boiled down to the fourth quarter. The Thunder had a 10-point lead in the fourth but the Timberwolves answered back and went on a 14-2 run stealing the lead, 119-117 with 1:04 left in the game. Steven Adams tied the game with put back, 119-119. Towns clapped back with a dunk to get another lead 121-119. Then, the series of events unfolded.

After Thunder received their controversial call and tied the game to go into overtime, the team was energized and hungry for the W. They went into OT and outscored the Timberwolves 17-5 to win the game, 139-127.

According to ESPN, five Thunder players tallied 20 or more points, the first time that feat has been accomplished by any team since 2004. Paul closed out the game with 30 points, seven assists and four boards and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander trailed him with 29 points, two assists and five boards. Jeff Teague led the Timberwolves with 32 points, nine assists and five boards. Towns racked up 30 points.

“I ain’t never been a part of something like that,” Towns said per ESPN. “I’ve been a part of a lot of basketball games in my life, but never seen something like that happen. And I’m not talking about the call, I’m just talking about the execution of everything going down.”

Thunder now posts a 9-12 record and place ninth in the Western Conference. They are on the road tomorrow and play against the Portland Trail Blazers at 6 p.m. PST.