Clippers’ Injury Report Against the Utah Jazz

Despite the fact that the Los Angeles Clippers have had a rough start to the season, they have posted one of the best records in the league, 23-10. They missed their superstar Paul George for the first 11 games as he was recovering from surgery, and their other elite player Kawhi Leonard has been sidelined a few games due to load management.

Accompanying those two players, was almost the entire Clippers squad as almost every other player has suffered some kind of pain that has caused them to sit out. The list of players that have not endured serious pain is in fact shorter than the one that lists those who have: Montrezl Harrell, Ivica Zubac and Maurice Harkless.

Christmas day was the first time this entire season that the Clippers had zero players listed on their injury report. They beat their rival team, the Lakers, 111-106 and proved that they run the city of L.A. Today, the Clippers play against the Utah Jazz, and fortunately the entire squad is available to play once again. According to Farbod Esnaashari of Forbes, the Clippers’ injury report has zero players listed.

Croatian Heritage Night

Tonight against the Utah Jazz, the Los Angeles Clippers are hosting Croatian Heritage night. Both teams will be honoring their two Croatian players, Zubac and Bojan Bogdanovic. According to Croatia Week, this past July, Bogdanovic signed a 4 year, $73 million contract with the Utah Jazz, making him the all-time highest-paid Croatian athlete. Bogdanovic is a forward and is currently averaging 21 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.1 assists a game.

Zubac is a key player for the L.A. Clippers and is a part of the starting five lineup. Zubac was drafted to the NBA in 2016 by the Clippers’ rivals, the Los Angeles Lakers. In February of 2019, Zubac was traded to the Clippers and has since played a vital role on the team’s roster. This season, Zubac is averaging 8.3 points, 6.4 rebounds and .9 assists a game. In honor of Croatian Heritage night, Zubac got some of the Clippers’ members including Patrick Beverley, Landry Shamet, head coach Doc Rivers and PG to send a PSA in his native language. Check out the video below:

Ahead of Croatian Heritage Night, @ivicazubac got some of his teammates to send a PSA in his native language. 😂🇭🇷 pic.twitter.com/512FyExNDl — LA Clippers (@LAClippers) December 28, 2019

Lately, Zubac has been putting up incredible numbers for the Clippers. Against the Lakers Zubac posted 11 points and eight rebounds. Beverley even commented on how well the Clippers center has been performing.

“He’s been phenomenal all year. I kind of made an emphasis to kind of stay on him even when he’s playing well. The minutes that he’s been playing, he’s been making the most out of them… Zu’s been f**king hooping this year for sure.”

Patrick Beverley on Ivica Zubac – "He’s been phenomenal all year. I kind of made an emphasis to kind of stay on him even when he’s playing well. The minutes that he’s been playing, he’s been making the most out of them… Zu’s been f**king hooping this year for sure."#Clippers pic.twitter.com/hbIFP3an6s — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) December 27, 2019

Ahead of tonight’s game between two of the biggest Croatian NBA Stars, Zubac voiced his excitement.

“Since I’ve been in the league, I’ve never had Croatian night or anything like that so it should be fun,” Zubac said. “After the game I will get out on the court and talk to my fellow Croatians but other than that I think there is something at halftime, like a traditional Croatian dance.”