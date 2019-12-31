Clippers’ Injury Report vs. Kings: Patrick Beverley’s Status Revealed

The Los Angeles Clippers end the decade with a game against the Sacramento Kings. The Clippers are currently off to a good start as they currently post a 23-11 record and place third in the Western Conference.

The team is looking to end 2019 with a bang as they look to earn another dub against the Kings. The Clippers are currently coming back from a tough loss that they recently took against the Utah Jazz, 120-107. The team struggled against the Jazz and to make matters worse, one of their key players suffered an injury during the third quarter. Patrick Beverley was going up for a layup against Rudy Gobert when he took a hard fall and landed on his elbow. It was later concluded that Beverley’s X-Rays came back negative and he only suffered a minor injury to his right wrist. Though the guard returned to the game during the fourth quarter ready to fight, Clippers’ head coach Doc Rivers was ‘concerned.’

Rivers’ concerns were legitimate as the team just recently released their injury report ahead of their game against the Sacramento Kings. Beverley is listed as ‘out (sprained right wrist),’ per Farbod Esnaashari of Forbes. To make matters even worse, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported that Pat Bev is expected to miss a few games with his wrist sprain. Beverley has yet to comment on his injury.

Beverley’s Injury

Pat Bav seemed to have suffered what looked like to be a major injury. He was going up for a layup when he fell hard onto the court. Immediately after the fall, Beverley knew the fall was bad as he sat up and grasped his arm. He took himself out of the game and underwent X-rays. His X-rays came back negative and the guard returned by the start of the last quarter.

Patrick Beverley goes down hard with what looks like an elbow injury and runs into the locker room. #Clippers pic.twitter.com/N8DTPAwN9k — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) December 29, 2019

Though Beverley got a block using his injured wrist against Georges Niang almost immediately upon his return, Rivers said the guard still struggled with the ball.

“We knew there was no break, but that doesn’t mean he is going to be out or not,” Rivers said Saturday after the game per ESPN. “… He clearly felt like he could not even grab the ball, so that is not a good sign,” Rivers added.

Rivers also predicted that Beverley would miss a few games.

“I’m concerned a little bit about what the injury is, if it’s an injury, if it’s just a one-game thing — hopefully it’s that,” Rivers said.

Pat Bev plays a major role on the team’s roster, so the team may struggle without their heckling defender. So far this season, Beverley is averaging eight points, six rebounds and 3.3 assists a game.

The Kings currently post a 12-21 record and place 13th in the West. The team is currently riding a seven-game losing streak so they are extra hungry for the win tonight. The only player listed on the Kings’ injury report is De’Aaron Fox and he is listed as ‘probable,’ per ClutchPoints. Tip-off is at 2 p.m. PST.