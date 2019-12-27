Clippers’ Kawhi Leonard Wins Prestigious Award Over LeBron James

Kawhi Leonard is a NBA superstar and is doing tremendous work with the Los Angeles Clippers. The reigning Finals MVP signed with the Clippers this past summer after the team acquired Paul George via trade with the Oklahoma City Thunder. So far this season, Kawhi is averaging 25.9 points, eight boards and 5.1 assists.

Two days ago, on Christmas day, the Clippers reached a huge feat when they beat the Los Angeles Lakers in the big battle of L.A. Leonard outscored Lakers’ superstar LeBron James by 12 points as he tallied 35 points and James had 23.

Today it was announced that Kawhi Leonard is the Associated Press’ Male Athlete of the Year for 2019. He is now the fifth athlete to have won this award joining Larry Bird (1986), three-time recipient Michael Jordan (1991 through 1993), three-time recipient LeBron James (2013, 2016, 2018) and Stephen Curry (2015), according to the Washington Post.