College Football Playoff Primer: Matchups, Schedule, & How to Watch

Just as the joy from Christmas day starts to dwindle down, we are presented with arguably the best gift of the season, as the College Football Playoffs take place today. Matchups between the Oklahoma Sooners, LSU Tigers, Ohio State Buckeyes, and Clemson Tigers offer up all you could hope for in what will serve as play-in games to determine who will advance to the National Title game.

Read below for our College Football Playoffs Primer, including a preview of each matchup, when kickoff will take place, where the game will be played, betting lines, and most importantly, how to watch/stream the contests.

Peach Bowl

(4) Oklahoma Sooners vs. (1) LSU Tigers Date: December 28, 2019 (Today) Time: 4:00 pm ET. Where: Mercedes-Benz Superdome (Atlanta, GA) Betting Line: LSU (-14) Over/Under: 76

How to Watch: The game will be broadcast on ESPN and streamable using the ESPN APP when you log in with your TV provider. You can also enjoy the Peach Bowl on numerous streaming devices such as the Amazon FireStick, Roku, or Apple TV using streaming services such as Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

Preview & Outlook: LSU’s high-octane offense, led by Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow, averages nearly 555 yards per game, while Burrow himself has completed 70% or more of his passes in every game this year. Clyde Edwards-Helaire’s current playing status is up in the air. He not only led the Tigers in rushing this season, but also proved to be a crucial part of their aerial attack, hauling in 50 receptions. The running back is dealing with a hamstring injury, however, Coach Ed Orgeron believes Edwards-Helaire will indeed be ready come game time.

Oklahoma and their second-ranked offense in the FBS are led by Heisman runner-up Jalen Hurts. Hurts, while brilliant this season, has been a bit lackadaisical with the football of late, compiling 12 turnovers over his past 10 games. It’s also worth noting that since Oklahoma suffered their crushing loss at the hands of Kansas State, they’ve won four of their past five games by an average of just 3.75 points. This could explain Vegas’ hefty point spread in favor of the Tigers.

The Fiesta Bowl

(3) Clemson Tigers vs. (1) Ohio State Buckeyes Date: December 28, 2019 (Today) Time: 8:00 pm ET. Where: University of Phoenix Stadium (Glendale, AZ) Betting Line: Clemson (-2) Over/Under: 62.5

How to Watch: As with the Peach Bowl, the Fiesta Bowl will also be broadcast on ESPN and streamable using the ESPN APP when you log in with your TV provider. Cord cutters can enjoy the game on numerous streaming devices such as the Amazon FireStick, Roku, or Apple TV using streaming services such as Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

Preview & Outlook: Despite being the reigning National Champions and going undefeated this season, the playoff committee proved to be less than fond of the Clemson Tigers this season, seeding them third amongst the four playoff teams. However, an argument could be made that the Tigers, and more specifically Trevor Lawrence, are playing better than any other team, or player, in the nation at the moment. After a rocky start to the season, the Sophmore has totaled 22 touchdowns (passing & rushing) to zero interceptions over his last six games.

Many would expect a high-scoring affair tonight between two high-powered offenses. The Buckeyes lead College Football in total touchdowns this season, racking up and absurd 85 on the year. Over the last seven weeks of play, the two teams have combined to score 50+ points on nine separate occasions. However, don’t be surprised to see a defensive grudge match come game-time. The two defensive units in tonight’s Fiesta Bowl rank one and two respectively in total defense this season.

For what it’s worth, the last time we saw Ohio State take the football field, they had to overcome a 21-7 halftime deficit. They also happen to be just 1-4 ATS in their last 5 games vs. the ACC.

