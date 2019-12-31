Kentucky’s Lynn Bowden Jr. & Virginia Tech Get in Pre-Game Brawl [WATCH]

The ball has almost dropped, and the New Year is right around the corner. For many, this time of year means turning over a new leaf, self-improvement, and being better to others. However, there’s still one more day in 2019, and the players from both the University of Kentucky and Virginia Tech are draining every last minute out of it.

In the pregame warmups of College Football‘s Belk Bowl, the two teams, including a star quarterback, were involved in a scuffle made for social media. The fight included an attempted haymaker, players squaring up on both sides, and potentially fried chicken.

Kentucky Star Lynn Bowden Involved in Scuffle with VA Tech

Kentucky’s do-it-all playmaker Lynn Bowden Jr. has been in the media for all the right reasons this season. That is, until the pregame of New Year’s Eve’s Belk Bowl.

Tensions began to rise in warm-ups between both Kentucky and Virginia Tech today, and ESPN cameras were able to catch the aftermath. Tyler Thompson tweeted out the aired footage of the scuffle shortly after the incident. Check it out below.

ESPN’s video of the Kentucky/Virginia Tech scuffle featuring Lynn Bowden pic.twitter.com/xgxOp8YLYo — Tyler Thompson (@MrsTylerKSR) December 31, 2019

No Repercussions From Brawl

Many Kentucky football fans were quickly on the offensive, attacking Thompson’s usage of the video, believing that the footage would in return affected Bowden Jr.’s availability for the game. However, Thompson, with a little help from ESPN’s Beth Mowins, was quick to ensure fans that would not be the case, as per college football rules, no player can be reprimanded due to an altercation taking place outside of the one-hour pregame hour referees have to eject players.

ESPN’s Beth Mowins says the altercation happened outside of the one-hour window the referees have to eject players, so it will have no consequences from that side. Lynn Bowden will play. — Tyler Thompson (@MrsTylerKSR) December 31, 2019

This is great news for Kentucky fans as Bowden Jr. is by far the teams best and most versatile offensive weapon. The electic playmakers is the WildCats version of Kordell Stewart, or times better known as Slash, due to his ability to affect the game from a multitude of positions.

Kentucky Fried Chicken

Once fans caught wind of Bowden Jr. being good to go for game time, they shifted their interest to another part of the brawl, arguably the most entertaining aspect of the whole thing. A player can be seen ready to go blow to blow with what may, or may not, be a piece of chicken in his mouth. Take a look for yourself below.

The guy pushing Lynn Bowden away from Dashawn Crawford with what appears to be a chicken tender in his mouth is the hero we all need as we close out the decade. pic.twitter.com/wYHalbwLIX — Yahoo Sports College Football (@YahooSportsCFB) December 31, 2019

