Legendary Colts WR Offers to Help Out Eagles Offense

It was a joke. Of course, all jokes have a grain of truth or so the old saying goes.

Reggie Wayne was admittedly sitting at a bar watching the Eagles struggle when he offered to help their anemic offense. Well, kind of.

The former Colts pass-catcher — 1,435 career receiving yards in 14 seasons — was clearly poking some fun at an unfortunate situation. The Eagles were down to two wide receivers on Monday night: a rookie and a practice-squad player.

Wayne put his cocktail down and posted the following on Twitter: “You know what…. I’ll make the Eagles receiving core right now. And I’m currently at a bar at this present moment.”

You know what…. I'll make the Eagles receiving core right now. And I'm currently at a bar at this present moment. 🥃 — Reggie Wayne (@ReggieWayne_17) December 10, 2019

The 41-year-old retired in 2016 after missing the entire 2015 campaign. He attempted to prolong his career one more season but ultimately decided he was done and asked the Patriots to release him. He wanted to enjoy life as a football fan.

“It was fun, but it’s time. It’s just time,” Wayne said, via ESPN. “Whenever you can admit that you’re done, you know you’re done.”

So, uh, Wayne is not coming to Philadelphia. It was a funny joke, though.

Eagles Other Options at Wide Receiver

First, there is the practice squad. Guys like Marken Michel, Robert Davis and Marcus Green could easily be called up.

The free-agent route is a bit trickier since the majority of those receivers are either hurt or rehabbing, or bring severe character flaws. The most common names out there are Antonio Brown, Pierre Garcon, Dez Bryant, Dontrelle Inman and Michael Crabtree. The latter might be the best fit if the Eagles want to fill out their roster.

Doug said Nelly's status still unknown for Sunday so you would think they would add a WR or two. Or three. Robert Johnson, Marken Michel and Marcus Green all on practice squad. And Eagles are about due to bring back Jordan Matthews too. — Reuben Frank (@RoobNBCS) December 10, 2019

But the most nostalgic choice … ding, ding, ding! Jordan Matthews. Yes, Carson Wentz’s favorite target is still sitting out on the market available to the highest bidder.

Matthews would be like instant mashed potatoes since he already knows the playbook. Throw him in some hot water and turn the microwave on. He can fill up a roster, maybe not a stat sheet.

Carson Wentz’s Dramatic Gender Reveal

Carson Wentz and his wife, Maddie, are having a baby girl. The couple announced the news on social media in a dramatic gender reveal video.

Maddie winds up and fires a football high into the air as Carson and friends cock their shotguns and fire on the unsuspecting ball. They hit it on the second attempt and pink glitter goes flying in the New Jersey air.

Gender Reveal: Wentz Family Style 😎 Beyond blessed with this little one on the way! 🙌🏻 Can’t wait to meet you this spring! pic.twitter.com/agyvn3MJDH — Carson Wentz (@cj_wentz) December 10, 2019

Wentz wrote: “Gender Reveal: Wentz Family Style 😎 Beyond blessed with this little one on the way! 🙌🏻 Can’t wait to meet you this spring!”

It must feel even better for Wentz after the Eagles quarterback delivered his fist signature win to the Eagles’ franchise. His late-game heroics secured a 23-17 victory over the Giants and put his leadership on full display. Congratulations!

