Cowboys’ Jason Witten Reveals NFL Future After 2019 Season

It looks like Jason Witten won’t be playing his final NFL game this weekend.

As the Dallas Cowboys prepare for what could be their final game of the 2019 season against the Washington Redskins in Week 17, the 37-year-old tight end is making it clear that he’s thinking about playing past this season.

“Sure, it’s a possibility,” Witten said, via ESPN. “I’m aware of that, but really, one of the things when I came back to play I was committed to going out there and playing every game and opportunity. So fortunate to do it. There will be time to make that decision, but I do not envision this being my last game.”

While Witten refused to commit to the 2020 season for sure, he did mention that he would make his decision on whether or not he’ll return rather quickly after the 2019 season concludes.

Witten’s Final Game in a Cowboys Uniform Could Be on Sunday

Witten made his return to the Cowboys after a one-season retirement in 2018. The veteran tight end has played 16 seasons in the NFL — all with Dallas — and has set franchise records. However, he has not only yet to win a Super Bowl, he hasn’t even advanced past the Divisional Round during his illustrious playing career.

In order for the Cowboys to have any shot at a Super Bowl this season, they’ll need help just to get to the postseason. After losing in Week 16 against the Philadelphia Eagles, Dallas conceded control of the NFC East to the Eagles. That means the Cowboys will need to defeat the Redskins and hope the Eagles falter against the 4-11 New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in order to clinch the NFC East.

Jason Witten: No Regrets in Coming Out of Retirement

Despite this season’s disappointment, Witten didn’t express any regret in his decision to come out of retirement.

“Look, it doesn’t always go where you’re going to get a 13-3 (record) and a (No. 1) seed and a bye and home playoff games throughout,” Witten said. “Sure, you think about playing in those games and that’s what drives you is winning championships. I knew for this to be successful, it’s kind of like a quarterback: you’ve got to win games. But I’m proud of the way I played and still have an opportunity in front of us. Yeah, 100 percent, I’ve got conviction (that) it was the right thing to do and proud of the way I’ve gone about it.”

Witten obviously remains a solid blocker, but he hasn’t exactly lighted up the stat sheet as the team’s starting tight end. He has 59 receptions for 505 yards and four touchdowns this season. Amazingly, the 37-year-old ranks third on the team in receptions. But he also musters just 8.6 yards per reception — in other words, he’s not exactly helping move the chains for the Cowboys’ offense.

With that said, if Witten does decide to call it quits after this season, one thing is for certain — he’s not returning to the broadcast booth. During Witten’s one-year retirement, he took a gig as a commentator for ESPN’s Monday Night Football.

Instead, Witten wants to get into coaching once he does decide to retire, as Kevin Patra of the NFL’s official website points out.

“Whenever he eventually hangs up the cleats again, Witten said he plans to get into coaching, not head back to the TV booth.”

Witten holds franchise records for most games played, most career receptions and most career receiving yards.