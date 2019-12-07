Dalvin Cook Injury: Latest Updates & Week 14 Fantasy Outlook

Fantasy football owners and Minnesota Vikings fans alike took a collective sigh of relief when star running back Dalvin Cook said he would play after he sustained a shoulder injury in Monday night’s loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

Cook made it clear that he plans on playing Sunday when the Vikings host the Detroit Lions, and after the Minnesota released their injury report Friday, Cook’s assertion became a reality.

Vikings’ RB Dalvin Cook is not listed on the team’s injury report for Sunday’s game against Detroit, despite aggravating his shoulder injury Monday night. As Cook predicted, he’s a go. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 6, 2019

Cook noted that his injury is a bit unconventional–and he also mentioned that it’s a painful one. That said, he should be able to play through it. “It’s a weird injury that I’ve got,” Cook said about his shoulder injury. “It’s kind of like when I land in an awkward spot, it hurts. So I kind of try to land to where it doesn’t hurt. So it was awkward the way I was landing. It’s a physical sport. At the end of the year, there’s some bumps and bruises, but I’ll be all right.”

The Vikings will be playing the Detroit Lions, who have one of the worst defenses in the league. Will Cook’s injury affect his performance and fantasy game? Here’s a preview of the game and our start/sit recommendation.

Dalvin Cook vs Lions Defense: Will Injury Hinder His Fantasy Performance?

The Lions have been bad on defense all year, but they have forced 15 fumbles, and only four other teams in the league have forced more (a list that includes the 49ers and Seahawks). If they can literally hit Cook where it hurts, turnovers could absolutely be an issue in this game. Cook has fumbled four times this season, including last week on the play in which he was injured.

NFC North battles are usually hard-hitting grudge matches, and this game, while meaningless to Detroit, should still be a fight. The Lions know Cook is a huge weapon for Minnesota, and they also know his shoulder is hurt. It’s not a stretch to assume they’ll be going after him every time he touches the ball, which could limit his touches.

Should You Start or Sit Dalvin Cook Week 14?

One thing to consider here: Kirk Cousins could have a field day against this Detroit secondary. The Lions are giving up just over 280 yards through the air this year, which is third-worst in the league. Detroit has been much better against the run than they have against the pass, but Cook should still get his touches, as he has simply been to dynamic not to.

Final Verdict: START him. FantasyPros have him projected to score 15.1 points this week, and Minnesota will be playing to keep their Wild Card spot, so they should go all out to win this one. He’s a bigger risk than normal, but he’s still a solid RB2 option.

READ NEXT: Bears QB Mitchell Trubisky Sets Impressive NFL Record in Win vs Cowboys