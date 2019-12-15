Dalvin Cook Injury: Latest Updates & Fantasy Outlook

Minnesota Vikings superstar running back Dalvin Cook was forced out of Sunday’s game with the Los Angeles Chargers, after injuring his shoulder in the third quarter.

After being evaluated in the medical tent on the sideline, Cook was ruled out for the game.

Vikings’ RB Dalvin Cook has been declared out for the rest of the game with a shoulder injury. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 15, 2019

With Cook not returning to Sunday’s contest, fantasy owners that are playing for their postseason lives this week have been dealt a significant blow to their rosters.

Cook had been limited to only 27 yards on nine carries by the Chargers’ defense on Sunday. The dynamic RB also added 3 receptions for 16 yards before exiting the game.

Mike Boone and Ameer Abdullah are the remaining backfield options for the Vikings for the rest of the game in Los Angeles on Sunday.

We’ll have more updates on Cook’s injury and status for next week’s game, as they are made available.