Packers Star Receiver Recruiting Odell Beckham Jr. to Green Bay

Let the conversation about Odell Beckham Jr.’s possible future in Green Bay continue, thanks to one of the Packers’ star wide receivers.

On Wednesday night, Beckham posted a smiling picture of him in his Cleveland Browns jersey with an ominous caption: “Can’t appreciate the sun if u ain’t never stood in the rain….”

A harmless enough photo, even amid reports that Beckham wants out of Cleveland after just one season of catching passes from Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield. But the interesting part came in the comments section, where Packers leading receiver Davante Adams made a rather direct recruiting pitch for the two-time All-Pro pro to join him in Green Bay.

“Now let’s make that facemask green,” Adams commented, making his pitch after earlier this week ESPN personality Skip Bayless reported Beckham had privately suggested he would like to catch passes from Aaron Rodgers with the Packers for the 2020 season.

While there are several concerns, mostly financial, about such a deal getting done, the possible pairing of Beckham and Adams in Green Bay would make for one of the best receiving duos in the NFL with an MVP-caliber quarterback in Rodgers responsible for getting them the ball. It would also eliminate concerns with the Packers wideout group, which has yet to crown a true No. 2 alongside Adams through the 13 games this season.

