David Stern Hospitalized With Brain Hemorrhage: NBA

David Stern, the former Commissioner of the NBA, has been hospitalized with a medical emergency, a brain hemorrhage, according to a late-night statement released by the NBA.

The NBA released this statement: “NBA Commissioner Emeritus David Stern suffered a sudden brain hemorrhage earlier today for which he underwent emergency surgery. Our thoughts and prayers are with David and his family.”

The medical emergency occurred at a Midtown restaurant on December 12, 2019.

An ABC News assignment editor, Morena Basteiro, wrote on Twitter, “Former @NBA Commissioner David Stern has been hospitalized in Manhattan, after being transported from a Midtown restaurant earlier this afternoon. @FDNY responded to a 911 call for a cardiac arrest, inside of Brasserie 8 1/2, around 2pm this evening. @ABC7NY.”

#BREAKING: Former @NBA Commissioner David Stern has been hospitalized in Manhattan, after being transported from a Midtown restaurant earlier this afternoon. @FDNY responded to a 911 call for a cardiac arrest, inside of Brasserie 8 1/2, around 2pm this evening. @ABC7NY — Morena Basteiro (@morenabasteiro) December 13, 2019

Here’s what you want to know:

One Man Wrote That Stern Had Fallen Ill at His Job

Former NBA commissioner David Stern suffered a brain hemorrhage earlier today and underwent emergency surgery. Prayers up. pic.twitter.com/KxuUGEV5QK — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 13, 2019

Victor Tossas-Rivera wrote on Twitter: “The former commissioner of the NBA David Stern just had a heart attack at my job…doesn’t look good..😳” He added, “Hearing now it might’ve been a stroke, nonetheless he wasn’t responsive when the EMS took him out.” Again, though, the NBA now says it was a brain hemorrhage.

People expressed concern. “Oh no. David Stern underwent emergency brain surgery today after suffering a hemorrhage, according to Adam Silver. League did not give an update on his status,” wrote New York Daily News sports journalist Stefan Bondy on Twitter.

This post is being updated as more information is learned about the condition of David Stern.