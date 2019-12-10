Derrick Rose Propels Pistons to Buzzer-Beating Win Over Pelicans [WATCH]

Detroit Pistons' Derrick Rose

Derrick Rose delivered a vintage performance on Monday night, as he put the Detroit Pistons on his back and led them to a thrilling 105-103 win over the New Orleans Pelicans.

The 31-year-old, former No. 1 overall draft pick rose to the occasion in the fourth quarter, scoring 17 points, including a dramatic game-winner.

With the game tied at 103, Rose shook off the Pelicans’ Jrue Holiday with a smooth spin move and then hit a clutch jumper from the free-throw line at the buzzer.

Rose, who signed with the Pistons in the offseason, led Detroit on Monday night with 21 points and added seven assists and three rebounds.

