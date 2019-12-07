All-Pro Wide Receiver Fuels Speculation He’s Signing with Patriots

Could Dez Bryant be the wide receiver the New England Patriots are looking to sign?

The 31-year-old wide receiver continued to fuel speculation that he’s signing with the Patriots. Earlier in the week, an Instagram user responded to Bryant’s post by saying that he’s going to the Patriots.

Bryant didn’t refute it, actually responding to the Instagram user by saying “maybe lol.” Here’s a screenshot of the exchange — and you can view the comments below the post here — which has since been oddly deleted by Bryant.

Dez Bryant, are you signing with the Patriots? "maybe lol" pic.twitter.com/me08PgoQi2 — Larry Brown Sports (@larrybrownsport) December 6, 2019

It is no secret that the Patriots desperately need a wide receiver and that Tom Brady is growing frustrated with his lackluster wide receiver corps.

Although Bryant hasn’t played in an NFL game in nearly two years — and is recovering from an Achilles injury — the veteran receiver is waiting for a phone call so he can make a return to the league. Heck, Bryant even further teased an NFL return by saying that there will be some crucial news for him over the next two weeks.

I stop playing the game because some crucial news can be going to down for me these next two weeks… I need to get the proper sleep 😴 https://t.co/4aQQFnUbmd — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) December 6, 2019

Deion Sanders Hints at Patriots Signing Big-Time Receiver

Following New England’s latest loss to the Houston Texans in Week 13, Deion Sanders took away all blame for the Patriots’ offensive struggles from Brady and placed them on the wide receivers. Along the way, he also guaranteed the Patriots would make a big-time splash with a wide receiver acquisition.

“This is the problem I have with the Patriots right now,” Sanders said. “Tom Brady is getting frustrated … because everything outside the numbers, they’re not getting any separation, they’re not getting open, and they don’t really understand the game and how to sit in holes as a receiver. “… this man is the GOAT, and you give him that? I guarantee it, something’s going to happen within the next few weeks in the receiver department. They’ve got to get this man some help because what I saw today was ridiculous.”

Could Sanders be referencing Bryant? The two have a good relationship with the Hall-of-Fame cornerback even vouching for Bryant’s return to the Dallas Cowboys back in 2018.

It doesn’t hurt that the veteran wide receiver has made it known he’s no longer looking to be the star wide receiver on his team — he’s open to coming off of the bench and contributing in any way a team sees fit — which would fit well with the Patriots’ philosophies.

Bryant stated the following on Twitter back in November:

“I’m not trying to go nowhere and be a starter on a team I want to contribute because I know I will be able too… I’m feeling good… in two weeks I’m going to reach out to teams and see what happens…. let’s go X”

Dez Bryant is a Better Option Than Antonio Brown

Considering both sides’ need for one another — the Patriots currently rank 16th in passing touchdowns and 18th in net yards per attempt and Bryant just wants an employer at this point — why wouldn’t New England give the veteran receiver a chance?

While many people want Antonio Brown re-signed by the Patriots, there are too many legal ramifications involving Brown for the Pats to feel comfortable re-signing him. He could just be suspended by the league once New England signs him due to his sexual misconduct allegations.

As far as Bryant is concerned, there is no risk involved — and there is so much possible reward for the Patriots to reap.