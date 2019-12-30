Clippers Head Coach Doc Rivers Comments on Patrick Beverley’s Injury

Last night the Clippers took a tough loss to the Utah Jazz, 120-107. The team was off to a good start as they gained a 12-point lead early on in the first half. Unfortunately, the team lost momentum late in the second quarter as they decreased their 12-point lead to just two by the end of the half. Their struggles continued into the second, and the Clippers ultimately fell short to the Jazz by the end of the game.

During the third quarter, Patrick Beverley was going up for a layup when he took a hard fall and landed on his elbow. He was seen running into the locker room holding his elbow with what looked like a serious injury. Fortunately for the team and Beverley, the guard returned to the game and even got a block against Georges Niang with the hand he injured. Though Beverley returned, Clippers’ head coach Doc Rivers was still concerned.

“We knew there was no break, but that doesn’t mean he is going to be out or not,” Rivers said per Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN. “It could be a bruise, it could be anything. He clearly felt like he could not even grab the ball, so that is not a good sign. I’m concerned a little bit about what the injury is, if it’s an injury, if it’s just a one-game thing — hopefully it’s that.”

Patrick Beverley’s Injury

With 10:17 remaining in the third quarter and the game tied 66-66, Beverley drove the ball down the court against Rudy Gobert for a layup and came down hard on his right elbow. He missed the layup and crashed into the goal post. He sat up while holding onto his elbow and immediately took himself out of the game. He was then seen running into the locker room with what looked like a serious injury.

Patrick Beverley goes down hard with what looks like an elbow injury and runs into the locker room. #Clippers pic.twitter.com/N8DTPAwN9k — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) December 29, 2019

Despite how nasty Beverley’s fall looked, his X-rays came back negative and he clocked back into the game. It was concluded that it was his right wrist that was injured. After the game, reporters asked Pat for an update to which he declined to answer, per Youngmisuk.

Clippers Plagued With Illness

The Clippers obviously had a tough time during their game against the Jazz last night and that could be attributed to illnesses. It was initially reported by Farbod Esnaashari of Forbes that the Clippers would be presenting their entire squad last night, as there were zero players listed on the team’s injury report but, just an hour before the game things changed. Ohm Youngmisuk reported that per the Clippers, Montrezl Harrell would be out due to illness.

Following the game, other players revealed that they were too sick, including the team’s dynamic duo, Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. Leonard commented on his flu like symptoms in a post-game interview.

“I can’t speak for other players, it’s affecting me…We lost this game, missed some open shots…it maybe affected our energy,” Leonard said.

Kawhi Leonard on the effects of a flu that seems to be affecting the Clippers: “I can’t speak for other players, it’s affecting me…We lost this game, missed some open shots…it maybe affected our energy.”#ClipperNation pic.twitter.com/cMpvz30p0g — William “Uncut JAMS” Updyke (@willupdyke) December 29, 2019

PG also addressed his ill feelings in a post-game interview posted by ESPN.

“I feel s—ty,” George said. “Tonight was a rough one. I felt fine coming here. Honestly, it just came out of nowhere, just a weird feeling. Body was cramping, tightening up. I was trying to leave everything out there, but honestly there was nothing in there for me to leave.”

Though the team took a hard loss to the Jazz, they have a few days to rest and shake off whatever ill symptoms they may have. The Clippers do not play until Dec. 31 against the Sacramento Kings at 2 p.m.