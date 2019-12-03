Dolphins Sign Former Packers, Raiders Wide Receiver

Trevor Davis is slated to join yet another roster after the former Oakland Raiders wide receiver and kick returner was claimed off the waivers Tuesday afternoon.

The Miami Dolphins claimed Davis — who was traded from Green Bay to Oakland in Week 3 of the season — from the Raiders on Tuesday afternoon, according to ESPN’s Field Yates. The Raiders cut Davis on Monday after a disastrous Week 13 performance in a 40-9 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. He spent the first three seasons of his NFL career with the Packers, who opted to exchange the 2016 fifth-rounder for a sixth-round pick.

Davis fumbled twice during his nine games with the Raiders, including last Sunday when he fumbled at Oakland’s own 24-yard line on the kickoff immediately following the Chiefs’ first touchdown of the afternoon. He also had a lousy no-gain rushing attempt on fourth down before the end of the first half. Davis finished with seven catches for 83 yards along with four rushes for 73 yards and a touchdown.

The NFL is a ‘week to week’ type league. This atrocious fly sweep was the final straw for Trevor Davis in a #Raiders uniform. Can’t really blame Gruden for being pissed about this. pic.twitter.com/7zYZLH6dg5 — Nick Cothrel (@NickCothrel41) December 2, 2019

For the brief time that Davis was available on the waivers, there was some contention the Packers should try claiming him to add a familiar player back to their league-worst return unit, which is the only in the NFL averaging negative yardage on punt returns (-0.9). His return numbers for the Raiders were strong with 8.5 yards on punts and 21.6 in kickoffs.

The Packers (9-3) had different ideas, though, making a series of moves Monday afternoon that saw them release kick returner Tremon Smith and claim running back Tyler Ervin off the waivers from the Jacksonville Jaguars, presumably to take Smith’s place.

Instead, the Dolphins will add Davis’ quickness to their arsenal, where he can be expected to contribute as both a return specialist and wide receiver.

Will Davis Finally Thrive With Dolphins?

The Dolphins made a couple of moves Tuesday, placing running back Kalen Ballage on the injured reserve list with a leg injury and adding Zach Zenner off the waivers from Arizona to take his place. Defensive back Montre Hartage was also waived to make room for Davis, who is a low-to-no-risk addition for the Dolphins (3-9).

Predicting what exactly will remain intact on next year’s Dolphins roster is near-impossible to do with a team that busted out some tricks last Sunday at home and won 37-31 over the Philadelphia Eagles. Davis could potentially earn himself a spot with next year’s team if he proves useful enough as both a receiver and returner, but he could just as well pad his resume and land elsewhere in the final four games of 2019.

Three different stops in a single season won’t kill his career, but Davis has definitely been trending in the wrong direction since the end of September. He started strong with the Raiders and even rushed for a 60-yard touchdown in Week 4’s win over the Indianapolis Colts, but his overall ineffectiveness on offense left him on thin ice when it came to his return duties — ice that evidently cracked last Sunday.

How heavily the Dolphins will use Davis in the offense is uncertain, but there could be some favorable moments to shine with games against the New York Jets, Cincinnati Bengals and New York Giants left on the schedule for Miami this year.

