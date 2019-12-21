Patrick Mahomes Offers Opinion on Eagles Breakout Star

Patrick Mahomes and Greg Ward were high school rivals in Texas. It was all love then. It’s all love now.

Mahomes took to Twitter to congratulate Ward last week following his breakout performance versus Washington. The former practice-squad member turned starting slot receiver climbed the ladder to haul in the game-winning touchdown. Ward finished with seven catches for 61 yards, plus a score.

This isn’t the first time that Mahomes has levied praise on Ward. He was quick to shine a spotlight on Ward in the preseason following his 38-yard touchdown catch. The two obviously share a deep friendship and mutual respect.

Ward was quick to acknowledge his friend’s kudos, too. He even asked Mahomes for a Chiefs jersey.

For sure 💪🏽 https://t.co/osqXFTHs6b — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) December 16, 2019

It All Started Down in Tyler, Texas

Greg Ward’s football journey started in a small town in Texas called Tyler. Population: 100,00. He attended John Tyler High School and played quarterback, then proceeded to break every record in the book at the University of Houston.

Greg Ward climbs the ladder for his first career touchdown!#PHIvsWAS | #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/VWPiilmgz2 — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) December 15, 2019

His rivalry with Patrick Mahomes has been pretty well-documented as the two squared off as rivals multiple times, including in a 2012 state championship game. NJ Advance Media recently added even more context by talking to Ward’s high school coaches, former teammates and family members.

Ward outplayed Mahones in that championship game by throwing two touchdowns strikes and rushing for a 54-yard score to pace a third-quarter comeback. John Tyler beat Mahomes 45-38 that night and closed it out after Mahomes fumbled. The legend of Greg Ward keeps growing.

People around town still talk about the time Ward outplayed Patrick Mahomes, now the MVP award-winning quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs, in the final game of the season. That was seven years ago, and Mahomes still thinks about it. “Greg is one of the most dynamic football players I’ve ever been around,” Mahomes told NJ Advance Media. “He was always making big-time plays.”

Fast forward to 2019. Ward has now planted himself in Philadelphia as one of the Eagles’ leading receivers and the favorite player of his coach’s wife. It’s been a long time coming, but everyone should have probably seen it.

Doug Pederson’s Wife Calls Ward Her Favorite Player

Jeannie Pederson is the wife of Eagles coach Doug Pederson and somehow she has become a part of Greg Ward’s amazing rise to stardom.

After last week’s win over Washington, Pederson himself mentioned how she was a huge fan of Ward. In fact, he is her favorite player on the team. The answer came unprompted and the coach elaborated on the comment earlier this week in a press conference.

Doug Pederson joked that Greg Ward is his wife's favorite player. Pederson on Ward's catches on the final drive: "Sometimes it's the hot hand, definitely Carson feeling more comfortable with Greg and trusting (him)…but it's more about being in flow of game at that time." — Zach Berman (@ZBerm) December 15, 2019

“She has a lot of favorites. That’s the thing I think with — you’ve seen my boys around the team, and, of course, my wife is around the team a lot, especially when we’re on the road,” Pederson told reporters. “She gets to know them just like my boys do, and I think that’s a big part of the family atmosphere that we have. She has a lot of favorites, but just I think his personality and the conversations they’ve had at the hotel or whatever, makes him one of her favorites.”

