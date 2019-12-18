Eagles Home Underdogs Versus Dallas in NFC East Showdown

Break out the dog masks? The Eagles are home underdogs for Sunday’s game.

That’s right. The Dallas Cowboys are favored by three points with the over/under set at 46.5 points, according to BetOnline.

While it’s probably best to leave the masks back in 2018, the disrespect should help motivate an Eagles team that can still control its own destiny. If they beat the Cowboys in Week 16 and the Giants in Week 17, then they are NFC East champions. Playoff-bound.

The Cowboys have owned this match-up in recent years, including winning the last four straight games in the series. Doug Pederson has gone a disappointing 2-5 versus Dallas since taking over as Eagles coach in 2016.

The Cowboys have averaged 25.6 points per game in their five wins, including putting 37 points on the board the last time these two teams met. Dallas leads the all-time series 69-52 dating back to 1960.

“When you face an offense that’s like the Cowboys, you’re going to have to play good, clean football,” defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz said. “You can’t give them anything for free. They’re going to make enough on their own without giving them a defensive holding or defensive pass interference, or anything else that you can imagine that moves the sticks.”

Eagles Fired Up for Cowboys Week

The Eagles had off on Tuesday, but the mental preparation for Dallas started at the end of last week’s game.

Safety Malcolm Jenkins — the very vocal leader of the defense — broke the team’s final defensive huddle by stoking the fire. It’s Dallas week.

“Ay, that’s a good win, man,” Jenkins told the team, as transcribed by Bleeding Green Nation. “Like we said, we’re going to rest up, because y’all know what f***ing week it is, man. Put that s*** in your mind right now. Ain’t nothing else to be said. Family on three.”

Doug Pederson Knows Cowboys Present Tough Test

Doug Pederson hasn’t had much success versus Dallas. Hopefully, that all changes with a strong showing this week.

It has to or else the Eagles will be hitting the golf course for an extended vacation. A loss signals the end of their season. Remember, the last time the Cowboys and Eagles met resulted in a 27-point loss for Philadelphia.

“Listen, they got us the last time and they kicked our tail and they had a great game plan,” Pederson said. “Listen, we just have to come prepared each day this week and study the tape. Coaches have to have a great game plan, obviously, and our players have to understand the game plan, either how we are trying to attack or defend the Cowboys and then go play.”

Pederson tried to calm nerves down by pointing to the wealth of information at his disposal, most notably a ton of game film.

“We’re here at Week 16 and again, like I said, there’s a lot of tape out there, another division opponent,” Pederson said. “There’s probably a little more obviously on the line this week than most weeks, but it’s where we are right now, and we’ve dug this hole, but we’re slowly climbing out of it, and we’re excited for the opportunity.”

