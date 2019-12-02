Former Eagles See ‘Broken’ Team Not Worthy of Making Playoffs

The Eagles still control their own playoff destiny. Win four games and get a home game.

But to what end? The wheels have fallen off the bus in Philadelphia. Their defense is leaking again — Ryan Fitzpatrick posted a 113.7 passer rating while playing with a sore throwing shoulder — and Carson Wentz has yet to deliver a signature moment. Again, it’s not all his fault.

Making matters worse, Zach Ertz now has a severe case of the dropsies — Ertz dropped two balls versus Miami, including a would-be touchdown — and the coaching staff refuses to commit to the ground game. Former Eagles running back Brian Westbrook sees no hope in sight. He’s jumping off the bandwagon, full throttle with no apologies.

“I don’t,” Westbrook told Pat McAfee when asked if he envisioned a lengthy playoff run for the Eagles. “In November and December, you have to be able to run the football, which I think the Eagles over the past couple of weeks have done a decent job of running the football — averaging close to five yards per carry — but they don’t have a commitment to it.”

"The #Eagles have done a decent job of running the football, but they don't have a commitment to it" – @36westbrook #PatMcAfeeShowLIVE pic.twitter.com/H4b9q2k5D3 — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) December 2, 2019

The Eagles are averaging 4.3 yards per game for the season but have ratcheted it up in recent weeks. On Sunday, they averaged 4.8 yards per carry while feeding Miles Sanders 17 times for 83 yards. They probably should have continued to feed Sanders. He had only five carries in the second half.

Seth Joyner Calls Eagles ‘Broken’ Team

Former Eagles linebacker Seth Joyner is another guy not amused with the Eagles’ recent play. He didn’t mince any words.

Joyner, who was trying to hold his emotions in check during the post-game show, put it all out there. The Eagles have been coddled since training camp and now all their flaws — and there are many flaws — are on display for the rest of the league.

“They’re broken. They’re flawed from top to bottom,” Joyner told NBC Sports Philadelphia. “They’ve been broken and flawed since training camp started and the decision was made to hold everybody out and get everybody ready. Nonsense.”

"They're broken, they're flawed from top to bottom, they've been broken and flawed since training camp started…." Seth Joyner does not hold back on how he feels about this Eagles team. pic.twitter.com/O2Wm34vREA — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) December 1, 2019

Jalen Mills, Ronald Darby Turn in Historically Bad Performances

It was something obvious to anyone watching Sunday’s game. But, taking a deeper dive into the box score, paints an even more tragic portrait of ineptitude.

The Eagles secondary was torched by a journeyman quarterback on a bad team with one good receiver. That’s the bottom line. How bad?

Eagles cornerbacks Jalen Mills and Ronald Darby combined to give up 10 catches for 203 yards and three touchdowns. Pro Football Focus had Mills voted as the league’s second-worst cornerback for Week 13. Ryan Fitzpatrick’s passer rating was 144.4 when throwing at Mills.

Eagles CBs vs Dolphins (via @NextGenStats): Jalen Mills

6 catches

102 yards

2 TD

144.4 passer rating Ronald Darby

4 catches

101 yards

1 TD

109.7 passer rating — Paul Hembekides (@PaulHembo) December 2, 2019

“This is an on-any-given-Sunday league,” Mills told The Inquirer. “The biggest word is execute. Whenever your number is called, just make the play. We stuck to the game plan we’ve had this whole year. It wasn’t nothing we switched up. Nothing different. The biggest word was execute.”

READ NEXT: Jalen Ramsey, Eric Berry Among NFL Players for Eagles to Target

Follow the Heavy Philadelphia Eagles page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!