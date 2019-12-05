EX-Laker Praises EX-Nets Owner Jay-Z for Turning 50

Hip hop icon Jay-Z and entrepreneur turned 50 on Wednesday and celebrated by adding his entire discography available for fans to listen to on Spotify. After a two year absence from the streaming service. Spotify broke the news via their Twitter account at 11 pm on December 3, 2019.

That means fans can enjoy projects such as Reasonable Doubt, 4:44, American Gangster, The Black Album, Kingdom Come, Watch The Throne with Kanye West, and all the entire The Blueprint series. Jay-Z owns his masters and decided to house his entire catalog on the streaming service Tidal, which he owns. In 2017, Jayz removed all of his music from rival streaming services such as Apple Music, Spotify, SoundCloud, Pandora, and Google Play. However, back in May, He uploaded the Blueprint series back on Apple Music.

Former Los Angeles Lakers Weigh-in on Jay-z Turning 50

Before the Dallas Mavericks took on the Minnesota Timberwolves at the American Airlines Center on Wednesday Night. I spoke with Fox Sports Southwest NBA Analyst and Ex-Los Angeles Lakers forward Cedric Ceballos about Jay-Z turning 50 and what he has done for the culture.

“It’s an accomplishment I turned 50 this year as well. So, especially with the life that he has led and especially with his beginnings. Statically wise, we weren’t going to make it to 18, and for all the success, achievements, the blessing that gotten is wonderful. Most importantly, the example that he is setting for other kids, who have dreamt like him,” said Ceballos.

He described how Jay-Z bridge the gap between Sports and Music.

“He started bridging the gap between artists and athletes before he was representing artists and athletes. You can go off the greats such as the Houdini’s, Run DMC, they all knew the athletes and really put them into music by putting them into their verses and songs. Jay-Z was the first one to do that and being real verbal of how he loves the game and a big fan.”

“Snoop obviously came and said he used to play, but for Jay-Z, he has transitioned into the branding of athletes as well, which was huge; I think the one who really set it off and laid the ground was Master P. Jay-Z took the blueprint and took to another level. As an individual, he was the first to have his own shoe and wasn’t an athlete.”

Cedric Ceballos is an ex-ten veteran in the NBA and during his tenure averaged 14.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 1.2 assists.

Artists Yo Gotti and Diddy Send Birthday Wishes to Jay-Z

On December 4, 2019, follow music mogul Diddy tweeted Happy Birthday to my brother HOV!!!! We went from rags to riches. Love from LOVE. We’re just beginning! Diddy and Jay-Z made their rise up the hip hop charts in the early 1990s and sparked numerous artists’ careers along the way.

Memphis, Tennesse artist Yo Gotti also tweeted out his birthday wish to Jay-Z and want him to keep inspiring us.

“Happy Birthday, a Real Big Homie! Keep inspiring us to Raise Da Bar.”

