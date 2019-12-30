Feleipe Franks Transfer: Where Is Florida QB Going to Play Next Season?

Feleipe Franks announced after the regular season that he is transferring from Florida or heading to the NFL draft. It has been a difficult year for Franks who sustained a serious ankle injury early in the season. Franks posted his decision on Instagram on December 1st.

It has been my dream to play at the University of Florida. To play for a top program and contribute to winning games. I have so fortunate to meet as many amazing people as I have while being here…My heart is heavy…There will be a lot that is missed. I plan on exploring my options of entering the NFL draft or playing my final year elsewhere. Thank you everybody for believing in me, especially all my teammates I’ve played with here. Once a Gator, always a Gator.

Franks is not expected to be with the Gators at the Orange Bowl, and the quarterback has yet to announce his potential transfer destinations. Florida linebacker Jonathan Greenard noted to Tampa Bay Times’ Matt Baker that Franks’ move was expected by teammates.

“Greenard says almost everyone knew what was going to happen with Feleipe Franks (ie Franks leaving #Gators to go pro/grad transfer elsewhere),” Baker tweeted.

Franks Was Selected by the Red Sox in the 2019 MLB Draft

Feleipe Franks Season Ending Injury | Kentucky vs. Florida

It would be surprising if Franks opted to head to the NFL draft rather than transfer as the quarterback needed a breakout season to help his stock. Franks was selected in the 2019 MLB draft by the Boston Red Sox in the 31st round, and the quarterback admitted he has not ruled out a baseball career even though his preference is to play in the NFL.

“My career is football,” Franks told ESPN at SEC media days prior to the season. “My main focus is football [in] college, then hopefully a career in the NFL. Then [baseball] is kind of like a backup plan, backup job.”

Franks is absent from most NFL draft analysts’ big boards. Florida head coach Dan Mullen described Franks’ injury as “dislocated ankle, with a fracture,” per Saturday Down South.

Franks Visited Kansas in December & the Jayhawks Are a Potential Landing Spot for the QB

As Les Miles continues to rebuild Kansas, it looks like Franks could potentially be wearing a Jayhawks uniform next season. Franks posted a video from Lawrence on Instagram and recently followed several Kansas coaches, per 247 Sports. Franks has a previous connection with Miles as he originally committed to LSU when he was the head coach in Baton Rouge as 247 Sports detailed.

Franks made that known on his Instagram account on Saturday, posting a video with a location tag. The Florida transfer is in town for a visit with Kansas Football and head coach Les Miles. The quarterback recently followed Miles and Jayhawks offensive coordinator Brent Dearmon on Twitter. Franks committed to LSU and Miles’ staff in the summer of 2014 before his junior season in high school. However, the former 247Sports Composite four-star recruit later decided to switch his commitment to the Gators and former Florida head coach Jim McElwain.

Kansas has not commented publicly on the potential that Franks could sign with Kansas as it is against NCAA rules, per KUSports.com.