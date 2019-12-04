Former Bears Pro Bowl Lineman Will Retire With Packers

For one more day, Josh Sitton will become a member of the Green Bay Packers.

Then, the four-time Pro Bowl offensive guard will be calling it a career with the team that originally drafted him back in 2008 after 11 seasons in the NFL.

Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst announced Wednesday afternoon Sitton had decided to retire with the franchise and would be speaking with members of the media on Friday afternoon. Sitton was the first Packers guard to be named to the Pro Bowl in consecutive seasons, earning the distinction three times during his eight seasons in Green Bay while also becoming a Super Bowl champion in 2010.

Former guard @jsitton71, who played eight seasons in Green Bay, is officially retiring as a member of the #Packers. 📰: https://t.co/VhaNM3wPAN #GoPackGo pic.twitter.com/wjfMcTr42z — Green Bay Packers (@packers) December 4, 2019

Sitton spent his final two healthy seasons in Chicago and earned his fourth career Pro Bowl selection in his debut season for the Bears in 2016. After the Bears declined his option for 2018, he signed with the Miami Dolphins but tore his rotator cuff in the season opener, missing the rest of the year before being released last spring.

In a Packers uniform, Sitton started 112 of his 121 career games and played every game in six of his seven seasons as a full-time starter. Three of those seasons ended with him being named an All-Pro, twice as a second-teamer.

