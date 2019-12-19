Gary Payton calls out Clippers’ Doc Rivers for LeBron James’ Comments

The Los Angeles Clippers and more so their superstar Kawhi Leonard are the face of load management. Leonard is infamous for sitting out during games to load manage his knee as he has faced serious injury in the past. Load management is typically used to rest certain players during regular season games in order for them to peak during the post-season.

Recently, Lakers’ LeBron James took jabs at the idea of load managing to which Clippers’ head coach Doc Rivers didn’t take lightly. Following Rivers’ comments on James ‘calling the shots’ for the Lakers, basketball legend Gary Payton came back and slammed Rivers.

“Doc, you ain’t taking the truth, because simple fact is you know that’s why Kawhi came to you anyways because he told you if you don’t load manage me the way I want to be load managed then I’m not coming here, and you said ok. You know that’s the truth so you talking about LeBron say it, Kawhi saying it over there too,” Payton said.

LeBron James Takes Jabs at Kawhi Leonard

Most recently, The Klaw sat out during the Clippers’ second game of a back-to-back schedule against the Chicago Bulls to rest his knee. Following him being sidelined, Lakers’ superstar LeBron James was asked if he would be intentionally sitting out in the near future. James’ laughed at this idea and seemed to take shots at L.A.’s other superstar player Kawhi.

“Y’all want me to sit out?” James told The Athletic. “I don’t know how many games I got left in my career. I don’t know how many kids that may show up to a game and they’re there to come see me play and if I sit out, then what? That’s my obligation. My obligation is to play, play for my teammates and if I’m healthy, then I’m going to play.”

Clippers’ head coach didn’t take lightly to this and clapped back at the King.

“It’s our philosophy. I don’t know what theirs are,” Rivers said per Yahoo Sports. “I think theirs is whatever LeBron says it is, to be honest. That makes a lot of sense to me. I like what we are doing and I think it’s the smart thing to do. We’ll see at the end.”

This is where Payton became triggered and took shots at Rivers. Payton continued his rant by giving praise to James.

“With LeBron, I give you all the props LeBron because you’re teaching these young boys what the game is all about. You’re 35-years-old and you’re telling them you don’t know how many more days you’re going to play in this league plus the people that come and see you because you’re so popular, all these kids out here come to see you play and you disappoint them. You’re obligation when you’re making $25-$30 million a year is to play basketball if you’re healthy,” Payton said.

The Los Angeles Lakers don’t have any more time to entertain this topic as they have a big game tonight against the Milwaukee Bucks. Both teams sit atop their respective conference and they both lead the league with the best record, 24-4. Tonight they battle it out to see which team will solely lead the league. Tip-off is at 5 p.m. PST.