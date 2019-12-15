Jaguars vs Raiders: Betting Line, Odds, & Prediction

The Oakland Raiders (6-7) host the Jacksonville Jaguars (4-9) at RingCentral Stadium in Oakland Sunday.

Both teams have taken a disappointing turn over the last month. The Raiders have lost three straight, and they’ve scored a measly 33 points in their last three games. Meanwhile, the Jaguars have lost five in a row, which is the longest active losing streak in the AFC.

Who will have the edge in this one? Here’s a breakdown of the game followed by betting line info, trends and our prediction:

Raiders

Derek Carr played well in the team’s loss to the Tennessee Titans last week, and he’ll have to play well again. Rookie running back Josh Jacobs has been dealing with a shoulder injury, and while he’s questionable for the game, he should play. The Oakland offense will have to step up in this one, however. The Jaguars are allowing over 25 points a game, and Oakland must take advantage of that.

Oakland is on a three-game skid, but they’re 5-2 at home, and they have the better overall team. The Raiders will need a solid performance from their defense in this one, too. While the Jaguars are only scoring 17.7 points a game, a dominant performance by the Oakland defense could give the team a spark the same way it did after they beat the Bears in London earlier this year.

Jaguars

Minshew Mania has fizzled out, and although the rookie quarterback hasn’t been bad, he hasn’t been winning, either. Gardner Minshew had 162 yards passing and a touchdown in the team’s 45-10 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers last week, but the team will need more from both him and running back Leonard Fournette.

On defense, the Jags have been awful of late. They gave up 525 total yards to the Chargers last week, including a huge 84-yard touchdown pass to Austin Ekeler. They’ll have to buckle down in a big way if they want a shot in this one.

Trends, Betting Line and Predictions:

The following numbers and trends are all courtesy of Odds Shark.

Spread: Jaguars +6.5

Over/Under: 47 points

Line Movement: The line for this game has moved some, but not too much. Early on, Bovada had Oakland -6 (-110) and the over/under at 45.5 (-110). It creeped up slightly all week and currently sits at Oakland -6.5 (-115) with the over/under at 47 (-110).

Odds Shark currently have the Raiders winning the game by a projected score of 33-13, with Oakland covering the spread and the total score going under 47 points.

Some relevant trends surrounding the game:

Jacksonville is 0-5 ATS in their last 5 games.

The total has gone OVER in 4 of Jacksonville’s last 6 games.

The Jaguars are 0-5 SU in their last 5 games.

Jacksonville is 5-2 ATS in their last 7 games against Oakland.

Oakland is 1-4 ATS in their last 5 games.

The total has gone OVER in 4 of Oakland’s last 5 games against Jacksonville.

The total has gone OVER in 4 of Oakland’s last 5 games at home.

The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Oakland’s last 5 games when playing at home against Jacksonville.

We’re with Odds Shark on this one. Oakland needs a win here to keep their already minimal playoff hopes alive, and it shouldn’t be hard to get one against a flailing Jaguars team. We also like an under total in this one.

Final Prediction: Raiders 27, Jaguars 17

