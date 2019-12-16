Julio Jones’ TD With 2 Seconds Left Leads Falcons to Stun 49ers [WATCH]

Not many gave the Atlanta Falcons a shot of even keeping Sunday’s game close with the NFC’s top team, the San Francisco 49ers.

The Falcons not only kept it competitive but they stunned the 49ers, rallying in the final two minutes to pull off the huge upset, 29-22.

Trailing 22-17 with 1:52 to play, quarterback Matt Ryan led the Falcons on a 10 play, 70-yard drive that culminated with a dramatic Julio Jones’ five-yard, go-ahead touchdown grab at the goal line.

NO DOUBT ABOUT THAT ONE! TOUCHDOWN JULIO! pic.twitter.com/JAeuwHL9RE — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) December 16, 2019

Jones was initially ruled down at the one-yard line, the clock expired and the players ran on the field, temporarily giving the 49ers the win.

The play was reviewed and the call was overturned, as officials ruled that the ball had broken the plane of the goal line.

Jones finished the game with a monster performance, catching 13 passes for 134 yards, including two TDs.

The Falcons added a fumble recovery for a TD on the final kickoff, to cap a 29-22 shocker on the road.