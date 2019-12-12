Kawhi Leonard Receives NBA Championship Ring Ahead of Clippers Victory Over the Raptors

Tonight the Toronto Raptors welcomed the Los Angeles Clippers and their former superstar Kawhi Leonard with open arms. This was Leonard’s first time back at the Scotiabank Arena since last season when he led the Raptors to their first NBA Championship.

Before tip-off, Leonard was congratulated and awarded with his championship ring. As Leonard was called out to the court the jumbotron read, “Board man gets his ring.” Kyle Lowry was the one to give Leonard his award as the crowd roared with cheers.

The Clippers ultimately defeated the defending NBA Champions, 112-92.

Board Man got his ring pic.twitter.com/NzUZgLM886 — Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) December 12, 2019

Game Recap

From the start of the game, Leonard had trouble scoring as the Raptors did a great job at double teaming their former teammate. Leonard finally got his first three with 7:47 left in the first. Initially he received the ball at the post but was immediately double teamed. With patience, Leonard kicked the ball back out and re-positioned himself at the three and knocked one down. Leonard ended the first with five points and one rebound while the Clippers trailed the Raptors, 32-27.

The game was tied up with over 7 minutes left in the first half, 36-36. Raptors’ head coach Nick Nurse received a technical so Paul George went to the line. George scored his free throw to gain the lead, 37-36. The Clippers picked up the pace and ended the half ahead by 18, 64-46. Williams led the team at the half with 15 points, three boards and five assists. He also hit his 335th career three-pointer with the Clippers during the first half, securing himself a ninth place position on the team’s all-time three-pointers made list, according to Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints. Patrick Beverley trailed him with 11 points, four rebounds and two assists.

Leonard’s predictions were right. As he went to the line early in the third a few boos were heard from the crowd. Later in the third Beverley ran into a screen made by Marc Gasol and went down. He came out of the game and was seen walking into the locker room. By the end of the third it was announced that Beverley would be out for the rest of the game as he suffered a concussion. The Clippers kept their lead going into the fourth, 88-71.

In the fourth quarter the Clippers kept up the pace and gained a game high lead of 21 points. They continued to dominate and increased their lead to 24 points with just under two minutes left in the game. The Clippers closed out the game with a dub, 112-92. Leonard tallied 23 points and six assists.

Raptors Tribute

The Raptors didn’t only pay tribute to the reigning Finals MVP, they also made a video for Lou Williams who played for the team during the 2014-15 season.

Kawhi Leonard isn't the only Clipper that got a tribute video tonight. pic.twitter.com/4iDEKTed0g — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) December 12, 2019

The music that played in the background of the video was “6 Man” by Drake who made the song about Williams. Williams won his first of three sixth man awards with Toronto which made him the first Raptors player to ever win the award. With Toronto, Williams averaged 15.5 points, 2.1 assists and 1.9 boards a game.

Against the Raptors Williams closed out the game with 18 points, eight assists and six rebounds,

The Clippers play against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday at 6:30 p.m. PST.