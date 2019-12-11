Clippers-Raptors: Kawhi Leonard Reveals Thoughts About His Return to Toronto

Tonight the Toronto Raptors host the Los Angeles Clippers and their former superstar player Kawhi Leonard. This will be the first time Leonard has returned to Toronto since last season when he led the Raptors to their first NBA Championship.

Though the city has paid plenty of tribute to their former star, Kawhi doesn’t have high expectations as to how the fans will treat him tonight while playing for the Clippers. Leonard revealed his thoughts in an interview posted by Bleacher Report.

“I mean there will be some cheers, but definitely, I think more boos because they want to win the game. They’re not going to be cheering for a player that’s on the opposing team. They’re still rooting for the Raptors,” Leonard said.

Kawhi expects "definitely…more boos" than cheers from Raptors fans on his return (via @TSN_Sports) pic.twitter.com/h3O1Pq4Wmv — Bleacher Report NBA (@BR_NBA) December 11, 2019

Toronto Raptors & Kawhi Leonard

In July of 2018 Kawhi Leonard left the San Antonio Spurs and signed with the Toronto Raptors. Though Leonard only played 60 regular season games with the team, he led them all the way to the NBA Finals and NBA Championships. With Leonard, Toronto won their first ever NBA Championship. During his career with the Raptors, the Klaw averaged 26.6 points, 3.3 assists and 7.3 rebounds a game during the regular season and 30.5 points, 3.9 assists and 9.1 boards during the post season.

This past summer, Leonard parted from the Raptors and signed a three-year contract with the Los Angeles Clippers. According to an interview posted by Andrew Greif of the Los Angeles Times, leaving Toronto was a difficult decision for the reigning NBA Finals MVP.

“I gave it a big consideration [resigning with Toronto]. You know, I took my time. I didn’t hurry up and make a quick decision. I talked to the front office in deep detail and it was a hard choice to make,” Leonard said.

Asked how much consideration he gave to re-signing with Toronto, Kawhi Leonard said he gave it “big consideration … it was a hard choice to make.” pic.twitter.com/0WtD9k7ODb — Andrew Greif (@AndrewGreif) December 11, 2019

Toronto Pays Tribute to Kawhi Leonard

Toronto still has plenty of respect for their former superstar, and have shown their appreciation ahead of Leonard’s return to the city. Yesterday, the team dropped a video tribute for him revealing the impact he made on the city.

The @Raptors dropped a tribute to Kawhi 😢pic.twitter.com/0wB2ymQMjG — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) December 11, 2019

Not only did the team drop a tribute video for Kawhi, but they also displayed a billboard last night at Yonge/Dundas thanks to New Balance/Kawhi. According to Toronto Raptors radio voice Eric Smith, this billboard was made visible upon Leonard’s return to the city last night and should still be on display for tonight’s game.

The billboard that went up at Yonge/Dundas late last night was thanks to New Balance / Kawhi. These came from MLSE. They would have been visible to Leonard when he arrived in Toronto with the Clippers and I understand that they'll be on display all day today. pic.twitter.com/lLgUmJJuOR — Eric Smith (@Eric__Smith) December 11, 2019

The city also put up another New Balance billboard of Kawhi Leonard in downtown Toronto that read, “Thank you Toronto.”

It has been made very clear just how big of an impact Leonard had on the city. According to Clippers reporter Jovan Buha, during today’s Clippers’ shoot around in Toronto, he had never seen so many people show up as he did today.

This is part of the scrum here for a Kawhi Lepnard at Clippers shootaround. Never seen this many people at a regular-season shootaround (another 20-plus people not pictured). pic.twitter.com/y7PV6vL0bE — Jovan Buha (@jovanbuha) December 11, 2019

Upon Leonard’s return tonight, he will be receiving his NBA Championship ring that he earned with the Raptors last season. ESPN’s Ohm Youngmisuk gave fans a look at what the ring will look like in a video he posted on Twitter.

Here’s a look at the insane championship ring Kawhi Leonard will receive tonight before facing the Raptors (this is Raptors PR guy Roven Yau’s ring) pic.twitter.com/ajd1pDtOrZ — Ohm Youngmisuk (@NotoriousOHM) December 11, 2019

Tip-off today is at 4 p.m. PST.