Kobe Bryant Shows Luka Doncic Love Post Lakers-Mavericks Game

Yesterday, the Los Angeles Lakers finally put an end to their four-game losing streak as they beat the Portland Trail Blazers, 128-120. Prior to last night’s win the Lakers lost their last four consecutive games against the Indiana Pacers, Milwaukee Bucks, Denver Nuggets and their rivals the Los Angeles Clippers. This week, the Lakers were given the opportunity to redeem themselves as they were scheduled for a set of back-to-back games. The Lakers earned victory in both games as they also beat the Dallas Mavericks tonight, 108-95.

The Lakers didn’t only have a lot to prove tonight because of their recent losing streak but they also had a special fan in the stands. Former Lakers great Kobet Bryant was in attendance of tonight’s game. Though Bryant came to see his former team earn another dub, he couldn’t help but show some love to Dallas superstar Luka Doncic. Bryant was seen sitting court side heckling the Mavericks’ forward. Doncic turned around and to much surprise was NBA great, the Black Mamba. Doncic then proceeded to shake Kobe’s hand.

Kobe was heckling Luka so he turned around and dapped him up 😂 pic.twitter.com/TASYCSness — ESPN (@espn) December 30, 2019

After the game, Kobe and Luka were seen shaking hands and hugging. Doncic even posed for a picture with Kobe’s daughter. After their meeting, Luka said that Kobe was heckling him by speaking to him in his native language and that’s why his presence caught him by surprise.

“He was talking Slovenian. So I was like, ‘who’s talking my language?’ I saw Kobe and was really surprised,” Doncic said per Bleacher Report.

Luka’s Latest Injury Update

The Lakers were off to a good start as they out scored the Mavericks early on in the game, gaining a six-point lead by the end of the first quarter. During the first half, Doncic drove the ball to the hoop against three Lakers defenders and threw the ball into the air while taking a hard fall onto his back. Luka immediately grabbed the back of his head and left the game. Luka was then seen going to the locker room with what looked like a serious injury.

Really hard fall, but Luka made two FT after thatpic.twitter.com/PuvV5EWZ2I — Eurohoops.net (@Eurohoopsnet) December 30, 2019

Fortunately, the injury was not as serious as it initially looked and Doncic returned in the third quarter. Currently, Luka is having an incredible start to the season as he is averaging 29.1 points, 9.7 rebounds and 9.1 assists a game. Tonight against the Lakers, Luka tallied 19 points, seven assists and four boards.

Luka just recently returned from an injury as he suffered an ankle sprain during the Mavericks’ game against the Miami heat on Dec. 14. Luka missed a total of four games following his injury. He returned just this past Thursday against the San Antonio Spurs. The Dallas Mavericks have a chance to redeem themselves on Tuesday against the Oklahoma City Thunder at 5 p.m. PST.