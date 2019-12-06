Bears Kyle Long Trolls Cowboys, Has Emotional Message for Fans

After the Chicago Bears (7-6) handily dispensed of the Dallas Cowboys (6-7) Thursday night, the action continued off the field long after the game had concluded.

First, there was a huge postgame fight that occurred between Bears and Cowboys fans as both parties exited Soldier Field while walking to the parking lots. Then, there was the trash talk that took place on social media, which went on during and after the game.

Bears guard Kyle Long, whose season with the Bears was cut brutally short after he was placed on injured reserve early this year, took to Twitch before and during the early moments of the game to live stream his reaction to the action while also communicating with fans. After his live stream, Long began expressing himself via Twitter–and he had some things to say.

Kyle Long Trolls Jason Garrett, Dallas Cowboys on Twitter

Long, who obviously was not present at the game, decided to throw a little shade towards the Cowboys and their disgruntled head coach, Jason Garrett. Late in the fourth quarter, when the Bears had the game pretty much wrapped up, Long tweeted out a gif of Garrett looking rather emotionless as he clapped from the Dallas sidelines.

Long then immediately tweeted out another gif of former wrestling legend, “Nature Boy” Ric Flair, celebrating and shouting his trademark “Wooooo” as the game ended.

Long also retweeted the viral video of Bears fans fighting Cowboys fans, saying: “Hard place to play in December for a lot of reasons.”

But Long did not just take to Twitter to celebrate his team’s excellent game and troll the Cowboys; he also had a very heartfelt and emotional message for Bears fans after the game was long over.

Kyle Long to Bears Fans: ‘I Feel the Love’

Long, whose career with the Bears has been solid, yet riddled with injuries, seemed to suggest that he knows his time is done in Chicago. He tweeted: “It bothers me I can’t be a part of this team in a tangible sense, but that’s the NFL. Looking forward to what’s next.” He then noted how happy he was for his teammates after their big win and strong performance, and had a message for Bears fans: “Every time I step out in the city, I feel the love,” he said.

Whether Long will retire after this season or catch on with another team, he has been one of the staples in Chicago since he was a rookie in 2013, and he will be sorely missed if and when he leaves the Bears organization. Long made three Pro Bowls (2013-2015) in his first three years before suffering various major and minor injuries in subsequent seasons. He has only played for Chicago throughout his career, and no official announcements have been made aout his plans once the season is over.

The Bears look to continue their three-game winning streak Week 15 against the Packers, and Long will likely be cheering his team on then, as well.

