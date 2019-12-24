Kyrie Irving Could Be out Longer Than Reported With Injury, per Source

Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving has yet to be cleared for contract-based work and is unlikely to play Thursday against the New York Knicks.

It’s believed that Irving injured his right shoulder on November 12 in a 119-114 loss to the Utah Jazz. Irving made a reverse layup late in the third quarter, hit the ground and was subbed out shortly after, but returned in the fourth.

Irving would play two days later in the Nets’ 101-93 loss to the Denver Nuggets on November 14. Irving scored 17 points, hauled in six rebounds and dished out nine assists in that game.

For those keeping score at home: Irving went 8-for-20 in that game against the Nuggets.

The Nets and head coach Kenny Atkinson have stated that Irving could be out one to two weeks with what has been characterized as a shoulder impingement.

“I think he really gutted that one out, quite honestly,” Atkinson said last month, per Kristian Winfield of the New York Daily News.

“Then we reconvened after that and said we have to get this thing right. For his long-term health and our long-term plan as a team.”

“I don’t think it’s something he can play through right now,” Atkinson said. “The shoulder is a sensitive spot, especially for a point guard, you’re like a quarterback — the way he shoots it, passes it, the whole thing.”

Kyrie Irving Injury Update

On Monday evening during Irving’s ‘Nike Kyrie Irving Invitational Tournament’ at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, a source within the Nets organization stated that Irving could be out two to three more weeks with what they are privately calling thoracic bursitis.

Thoracic bursitis impacts a bursa, which can be found throughout the body where muscles and tendons glide over bones, as Physio Works detailed. A further breakdown of this type of injury comes via Beacon Northo which describes Scapulothoracic Bursitis – inflammation in the bursa under the shoulder blade.

More per Beacon Northo:

Also known as Snapping Scapula Syndrome, scapulothoracic bursitis occurs when the muscles underneath the scapula weaken and lead to a closer proximity between the scapula and the ribcage at rest and in motion. When the scapula cannot easily glide along the chest wall, the bones rub together. Over repetitive movements, the bursa becomes inflamed due to the constant friction.

While the description that was given to me this evening was very brief, Irving is taking his time in his return.

“We’re getting second and third opinions before doing anything,” the source stated on Monday.

Irving is “taking his time and trying to get it right” and it was made known that “health is the most important thing,” understandably.

Nets Playing It Safe With Kyrie Irving’s Injury

The Nets have not offered more details on Irving’s impingement.

According to the New York Daily News’ Kristian Winfield, an Impingement refers to excessive contact of the front rotator cuff tendon against the acromion — the part of the shoulder blade that comprises the front corner of the shoulder.

In Winfield’s recent conversation with Dr. John Kelly IV, director of Sports Shoulder at Penn Medicine told the Daily News says that the Nets are being cautious with good reason.

Kyrie Irving came out red hot statistically for the Brooklyn Nets. In 11 regular-season games this season, he averaged 28.0 points, 5.4 rebounds and 7.2 assists per game.

The Nets are currently sitting at 16-13 and are in seventh place in the NBA’s Eastern Conference standings.

