Anthony Davis Injury: Lakers Star Gives Update on Ankle

Two of the NBA’s juggernauts meet on Thursday as the Los Angeles Lakers meet up with the Milwaukee Bucks. However, the much-anticipated matchup could be missing one of the league’s biggest stars.

Lakers star Anthony Davis is nursing an ankle sprain, which forced him to miss his team’s latest game — a 105-102 loss to the Pacers.

It’s unknown the seriousness of the injury, but the fact that he finished the game against the Hawks when it happened is a good sign that it’s not too bad.

“I just wanted to finish the game,” Davis said suffering the injury. “I tweaked it a little bit, but I wanted to just try and play the rest of the game off of adrenaline and then tend to it after the game.”

Both head coach Frank Vogel and Davis have dropped hints about the star forward’s status for the game against the Bucks.

“Yes, there’s a possibility. He’s day-to-day,” Vogel said after the Lakers los to the Pacers.

Davis is hoping to be on the court for the high-profile matchup.

“Hopefully. That’s the plan. We’ll see how the ankle feels and hopeful I’m able to play.”

Kyle Kuzma has already been ruled out with an ankle sprain of his own, while Rajon Rondo is probably with a hamstring strain.

Anthony Davis Eager to Boost Resume

The Lakers are tied for the NBA’s best record at 24-4 with the Bucks and Davis is thriving playing alongside LeBron James. Davis is averaging 27.4 points, 9.3 rebounds and 2.6 blocks per game (all team-highs) garnering attention as a Defensive Player of the Year — and even MVP — contender.

Davis has had plenty of support from his teammates when it comes to awards.

“I got him as MVP and defensive player of the year,” veteran guard Rajon Rondo told reporters earlier this year. “So, if he only gets one, I’ll be [angry]. My expectations are really high for him, so we have to continue to win as a team and hopefully the rest of the world will understand and see that he’s a really big part of why we are who we are.”

Two of Davis’ biggest competitors when it comes to the MVP will be on the court on Thursday in his teammate LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo, the reigning MVP.

Antetokounmpo is averaging 31.7 points, 12.8 rebounds, 5.3 assists and has shown off an improved 3-point shot this season. James has looked spry as ever in his 17th season, notching averages of 25.9 points, 10.6 assists and 7.4 rebounds.

LeBron James on Giannis: He’s Gotten Better Every Year

Antetokounmpo was complementary of James ahead of their matchup, calling him an “alien” for his longevity.

“It’s crazy. Obviously, for me, that’s one of my goals to be able to play at a high level for the next 10 years, but he’s about to turn 35 this month and he’s moving like that, playing like that, and just playing smart,” Antetokounmpo told ESPN. “It’s insane to see what he’s able to do, but he’s LeBron James, he’s different. He’s an alien. So you expect it from him, but yeah, it’s crazy.”

James had compliments for Antetokounmpo, noting that the Bucks organization has done a good job building a team around the league’s MVP.

“He’s gotten better every single year that he’s been in the league,” James told The Athletic. “They’ve surrounded him with a lot of good pieces to help maximize his talent. More importantly, they’ve done a great job as far as the front office over there of bringing in guys that complements his game. that’s the most important thing I believe.

“I think Giannis has gotten better. Gotten better every year. But they’ve allowed him to get better because they’ve surrounded him with guys that complement his game to a T, if that makes sense.”

The Greek Freak and the Bucks are favored by 4.5 points for the matchup.

