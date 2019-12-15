NBA Broadcaster Sounds Off-on Lakers’ LeBron James Growth

Last month during an interview with Fanatics View, Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban shared that Lakers forward LeBron James has gone ‘Hollywood’ since losing to the Dallas Mavericks in 2011.

“He has gone Hollywood,” said Cuban. “I think LeBron’s greatest growth has come off the court. He was a confident but unsure kid when he came into the league, and now he is a social icon. There have been a lot of great players who haven’t chosen to take that route or were unable to take that route.”

“LeBron has done it by having good people around him but also picking his spots. I think what sets LeBron James apart from a lot of socially conscious athletes is he knows when to wait for his pitch, and he knows when to swing. ”

Cuban also added:

“And that is difficult; it’s hard to have patience with things that are important to you because it is always in you to speak out and say something. However, he has done a stellar job, I mean an incredible job of waiting for the right moment.”

Follow the Heavy on NBA Facebook page for all the latest stories, rumors, and viral content!

NBA Broadcaster Weighs-in on The King

Before the Miami Heat took on the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday Night, Heat broadcaster Jason Jackson spoke to Fanatics View about James’ growth since losing to the Mavericks in 2011.

“Yeah, what we continue to see that he will not realize time wins. In everything in lifetime wins, it deteriorates your speed, sometimes slow down your thinking,” Jackson told me. “He has defied it. It is amazing more to watch him even more now because of his intellect continues to grow. On top of the fact, he is keeping his body in-shape that would defy a 30-year-old, let alone someone that is in his mid-30s.”

“People are going to have opinions on his movements throughout his career. Still, this particular move was not the simple move initially to go to where you know what I’m going back to the Finals and clearly didn’t. Obviously [Los Angeles Lakers] its one of the storied franchises in the history of the NBA in one of the great American cities. So, having AD, [Anthony Davis] show up helps a great deal, and to watch them together is absolutely ridiculous.

You can play great against them, and they are still great. So, that is the amazing thing that LeBron even, which is probably the last decade of him playing basketball, is still a great passer, still a deathly shooter. That is a part of his repertoire that people don’t give him credit for his timely three-point shooting. You can percentage guys all day long, but will it is nip and touch time will you take it, let alone make it.

Of this generation, one of the best passers, if not the best passer in my opinion, which is really neat how that is proliferating through the league for some of the great players realizing how important that is in your game,” shared Jackson.

Heat broadcaster Jason Jackson on LeBron James, Luka Doncic, Heat Rookies, Vince Carter & CarmeloWatch as Heat broadcaster Jason Jackson speaks on LeBron James, Luka Doncic, Heat Rookies, Vince Carter & Carmelo (INTERVIEW BY LANDON BUFORD) #LukaDoncic #LeBronJames #MiamiHeat Don’t forget to Subscribe to Fanatics View on YouTube for more exclusive sports content: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCy31smm3GNCgbSgYm9hb41Q?sub_confirmation=1 https://www.youtube.com/fanaticsvieworiginals Basketball Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UChYA8XpBfYwSIDGp6p70Wag Boxing & MMA Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClMSjEKmxTNrA-LYrU_RtRg College Football Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCtpm2KGfgIjk_jwjmBhB2Tw Baseball Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7tk0cTJsg3c9vzwEDzZ6Qw Dallas Mavericks Playlist: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHc0RXS2jamnhAGGMkWF5to0YqNiq1bsu Los Angeles Clippers Playlist: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHc0RXS2jammARukvS4sznGqqOnmuNcnX Atlanta Hawks Playlist: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHc0RXS2jamn1KeWn-LVW8xZUO-5hcXH7 NBA Playlist: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHc0RXS2jamnaDz4K3X1uGmHQsUpszJpW Boxing Playlist: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHc0RXS2jamkdj7tT4Sldkk3RrZS1AeJB Fanatics View Exclusive Interviews Playlist: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHc0RXS2jamlfv_B5J76s1syrJOt2cw3c Fanatics View is credentialed and recognized by all major sports leagues – including the NBA, NFL, MLB, NHL and sport of Boxing. Fanatics View has been producing original content since 2016 and is one of the most accomplished sports media start-ups in modern history, specializing in exclusive sports video content. Fanatics View is headquartered in Dallas, Texas and is independently owned and operated. Want to help Fanatics View grow? Donate to our company by clicking here: https://gogetfunding.com/fanatics-view-original-sports-videos-and-media-production/ Visit us at http://fanaticsview.com/ for daily sports videos & Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & IG https://www.facebook.com/fanaticsview https://www.twitter.com/fanaticsview https://www.instagram.com/fanaticsview 2019-12-15T15:00:01.000Z

James is averaging 25.9 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 10.8 assists per game through 26 games. He also has the Lakers currently in first place in the Western Conference with a 23-3 record and will look to continue their six-game winning streak as they take on the Atlanta Hawks later this evening.

READ NEXT: Lakers: LeBron James Reveals Untold Story About Kobe Bryant