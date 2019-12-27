Insider Reveals Latest Injury Update on LeBron James

The Los Angeles Lakers want LeBron James to be cautious with his groin injury, but it doesn’t appear that the King will miss any time — at least not immediately.

James is traveling with the team for Saturday’s game against the Portland Trail Blazers and is expected to play, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

LeBron James (groin) on track to play Saturday.

James had re-aggravated the groin against the Clippers after he took a knee from Patrick Beverly early in the Christmas Day matchup.

“I felt healthy going into the game,” James told reporters. “I got kneed in the groin taking a charge from Pat Bev, and it kind of set me right back to where I was five days ago.”

How concerning is LeBron's groin injury?

Charania reported that James was feeling good enough after treatment on Thursday to play in the game. However, there are reports that the Lakers are urging LeBron to be cautious with the injury, not wanting their season to be derailed if he’s not 100% down the stretch.

“There are people within the Lakers organization that are already encouraging LeBron to take this injury very serious to make sure he’s 100% and not to push it,” ESPN’s Dave McMenamin reported following the game. “Certainly there is a possibility we could see LeBron have more games that he has to miss coming up.”

There's a possibility LeBron's groin injury could cause him to miss some time, per @mcten "There are people within the Lakers organization that are already encouraging LeBron to take this injury very serious"

The game against the Blazers is the front end of a back-to-back, with the Lakers heading back home to Staples Center to take on the Mavericks on Sunday. It’s conceivable James sits out that game for treatment.

LeBron James Not a Fan of Load Management

Now in Year 17, James has logged an absurd amount of games in his career thanks to multiple run to the NBA Finals. But earlier this season James said he’s not a fan of load management, which has become a trend among the league’s stars — most notable Kawhi Leonard.

“Y’all want me to sit out?” James told The Athletic. “I don’t know how many games I got left in my career. I don’t know how many kids that may show up to a game and they’re there to come see me play and if I sit out, then what?

“That’s my obligation. My obligation is to play, play for my teammates and if I’m healthy, then I’m going to play.”

Lakers head coach Frank Vogel said the team would respect James’ wishes on wanting to play as many games as possible. However, there will be smart spots to “recharge.”

“He knows that we’re open-minded and even encouraging him to look for smart opportunities to recharge the batteries,” Vogel said. “But we’re respecting what he wants to do and he wants to be in there. So, like I said, we’re going to respect that.”

Lakers Searching for Backup Scoring Point Guard: Report

The Lakers have their eyes on a title, but see the roster as an “unfinished product” according to ESPN’s Dave McMenamin.

“Oh no, certainly they’re looking to upgrade,” he said on ESPNLA 710 on Thursday. “They don’t feel this is a finished product right now.”

On if the Lakers are in the mindset of improving the roster or if they're content with their current makeup: "Oh no, certainly they're looking to upgrade … they don't feel this is a finished product right now."

Among the key spots the Lakers are looking to improve listed by McMenamin was the backup point guard spot, looking to add a player with scoring ability to help the second unit.

The Lakers depth chart currently has James as the starter, with veteran Rajon Rondo second in the rotation ahead of Quinn Cook.

