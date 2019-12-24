LeBron James & Anthony Davis Injury: Latest Updates & Christmas Status

Los Angeles Lakers fans will get their Christmas wish after all. According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski superstar duo LeBron James and Anthony Davis will suit up for the Christmas Day showdown with cross-town rivals the LA Clippers.

Reporting with @McTen: Stars are aligned for Lakers-Clippers on Christmas Day. Lakers conducted impromptu practice this morning and LeBron James (groin) and Anthony Davis (knee) are expected to play vs. Paul George and Kawhi Leonard at 8 PM ET on ABC. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 24, 2019

The Lakers (24-6) are coming off a three-game losing streak, having last been beaten by fellow Western Conference opponents the Denver Nuggets. Lakers head coach Frank Vogel confirmed Monday that both James and Davis did not practice and were listed as questionable to play on Wednesday.

LeBron James and Anthony Davis are both questionable to play on Christmas Day. — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) December 23, 2019

AD Returned to the Nuggets Game After Injuring Knee

James (thoracic muscle strain), did not suit up for the purple and gold Sunday and has not spoken publicly since his injuries were revealed. Davis did play in the 128-104 defeat, but complained of a sore right knee.

Anthony Davis limping around on the court after slipping, still in the game for whatever reason pic.twitter.com/n6eb5J7Trx — gifdsports (@gifdsports) December 23, 2019

In this address to the media, the former Kentucky Wildcat said he was trying his best to get heal in time for the highly-anticipated contest.

“We’ve got two days before our next game, so plenty of enough time to get it back right,” Davis said. “Hopefully nothing significant happens and (I can) get some treatment on it and continue to move forward.”

Despite the criticism that ensued, Vogel defended his decision to allow his star power forward to remain in the game.

“He tweaked it and felt good enough to go back into the game so we just rolled with it. I didn’t feel like he looked limited,” the 46-year-old said, via Lakers Nation.