LeBron James & Anthony Davis Join Kobe & Shaq in Lakers History

The Los Angeles Lakers are off to an incredible start to the season as they currently boast a 21-3 record, the league’s best. Their two star players, LeBron James and Anthony Davis are playing unbelievably well together and prove to be unstoppable on the court. James is currently averaging 25.9 points, 6.8 boards and 10.8 assists per game while Davis is averaging 27.7 points, nine boards and 3.3 assists a game.

In last night’s win against the Minnesota Timberwolves, 142-125, James tacked on 32 points, 13 assists, 4 boards and went 12-for-20 on shooting. AD was particularly on fire last night as he posted 50 points, seven rebounds and six assists. He also tallied an incredible 20-of-29 shooting last night. According to Bleacher Report, LeBron and AD are now the first Lakers to combine for at least 70 points in consecutive games since Kobe and Shaq did it in March 2003.

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

Anthony Davis stole the Lake Show from the very beginning of the game as he already tacked on 17 points by the end of the first quarter. Davis also put up double digits in the next two quarters, scoring 10 in the second and 15 in the third. The Lakers ended the half on top, outscoring the Timberwolves by eight points, 73-65.

The third quarter proved to be a little tougher as the Lakers and Timberwolves went back and forth for a while. It wasn’t until mid quarter that the Lakers finally showed dominance as they went on a 14-2 run to secure a 19-point lead. Davis continued to pour in buckets and wound up scoring 50 points. He is now the third Laker this decade, after Kobe Bryant and LeBron James, to record a 50-point game, according to the NBA. Davis also played well on the defensive end of the court, grabbing four steals and a block.

“I just came out, aggressive, playing hard,” Davis said, via Spectrum SportsNet. “My teammates did a good job of finding me, and just staying in a rhythm, staying hot … We don’t need a loss to learn. I just wanted to come out, be aggressive and do what I can to help the team win.”

"I just wanted to come out, be aggressive and do what I can to help the team win."@LakersReporter talks with @AntDavis23 after dropping 50 on the Timberwolves. pic.twitter.com/uj7gohRIHz — Spectrum SportsNet (@SpectrumSN) December 9, 2019

James also led the Lakers to victory trailing Davis with 32 points last night. Per Yahoo Sports, Davis commented on how well the two feed off of each other.

“It’s been fun. When you’ve got two players who are very selfless who just want the best for the other player, it’s very easy,” Davis said, via Spectrum SportsNet. “I’m looking for him. He’s looking for me. We continue to learn off each other, where we like to score the basketball … We’re going to continue to get better at it, but it’s looking good right now.”

Karl-Anthony Towns and Andrew Wiggins led the Timberwolves with 19 points a piece. Towns recorded eight assists and four boards while Wiggins posted three assists and two rebounds. This was their fourth consecutive loss this season.

The Los Angeles Lakers have a few days off and are on the road Wednesday as they play against the Orlando Magic. Tip off is at 4 p.m. PST.