Lionel Messi Wins Sixth Ballon d’Or, Breaks Tie With Cristiano Ronaldo

Barcelona legend Lionel Messi was crowned this year’s Ballon d’Or recipient on Monday, breaking the tie for the most ever with Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo.

OFFICIAL: LIONEL MESSI WINS HIS SIXTH BALLON D’OR 🐐 pic.twitter.com/4sYS02q3vV — B/R Football (@brfootball) December 2, 2019

Megan Rapinoe, who helped the United States Women’s National Team clinch their fourth World Cup title this summer, is this year’s recipient of the female Ballon d’Or, the Reign FC captain’s first honor.

Twitter Reacts to Messi and Rapinoe’s Victories

Over on Twitter, many had a feeling this news was inevitable. However, seeing it confirmed validated many of their sentiments that Messi is truly one of, if not the greatest, to play soccer.

Messi wins his 6th Ballon d’Or. His numbers this year are once again truly extraordinary. He’s head and shoulders the best player in world football. He plays a game that is both joyous and incomprehensible to mere mortals. The award is totally meritorious. 👏🏻👏🏻 — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) December 2, 2019

MESSI 🐐🐐🐐 — Tito (@triveratops) December 2, 2019

I am now an Old & been watching this game for a long time. there is no player that’s ever existed who’s continued to do foolishly absurdly difficult things & score stupid numbers of goals on a regular basis like Messi. it’s been 15 yrs of physics bending even as the game evolves — Aaron West (@oeste) December 2, 2019

Virgil van Dijk, the Liverpool defender who came in second to Messi in the rankings, was also in complete agreement there was “someone better” who should have won ahead of him.

🗣️ Virgil van Dijk on the #BallonDor: "I've had an amazing year but unfortunately there are a couple of players like him (Messi) that are a bit un-natural, I think they're fantastic. I was close but you know there was just someone a little bit better." pic.twitter.com/Ym26CuYG2W — LFC Transfer Room (@LFCTransferRoom) December 2, 2019

Nonetheless critics and fans alike also celebrated the Dutchman nearly dethroning the Argentinian.

A shame for Virgil van Dijk but indicative of how good he’s been as a centre-back that he’s run Lionel Messi (Messi!) so close for the Ballon d’Or. A world-class defender at the top of his game. — Paul Gorst (@ptgorst) December 2, 2019

The last time a defender was in the top 3 was when Cannavaro won the award in 2006. Before that, in 2003 with Maldini. Really a wonderful testament to how great Van Dijk has been. https://t.co/aSzEDYFd7K — Zito (@_Zeets) December 2, 2019

I believe Messi is the greatest of all time but I do feel disappointed for Van Dijk. I would say in 80-90% of games last season Van Dijk was Liverpool's 1-3 best player in each game. He was consistently brilliant and won the Champions League. — DaveOCKOP (@DaveOCKOP) December 2, 2019

It’s been a fantastic year for Rapinoe, and the excitement those had for her online nearly rival the same glee they showed the 34-year-old this summer.

Megan Rapinoe won the Ballon d’Or so it’s time to pull this video out again pic.twitter.com/4PVBwVShtJ #BallonDor2019 — Ebo_AA (@EboAA1) December 2, 2019

A great captain✨

A great footballer ⚽

A great woman✊

Congratulations to Megan Rapinoe🔥#BallonDor2019 pic.twitter.com/jogxX5ch8J — Doreen✨ (@Doreen93004966) December 2, 2019

This story is developing.