Lionel Messi Wins Sixth Ballon d’Or, Breaks Tie With Cristiano Ronaldo

Barcelona legend Lionel Messi was crowned this year’s Ballon d’Or recipient on Monday, breaking the tie for the most ever with Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo.
Megan Rapinoe, who helped the United States Women’s National Team clinch their fourth World Cup title this summer, is this year’s recipient of the female Ballon d’Or, the Reign FC captain’s first honor.
Twitter Reacts to Messi and Rapinoe’s Victories
Over on Twitter, many had a feeling this news was inevitable. However, seeing it confirmed validated many of their sentiments that Messi is truly one of, if not the greatest, to play soccer.
Virgil van Dijk, the Liverpool defender who came in second to Messi in the rankings, was also in complete agreement there was “someone better” who should have won ahead of him.
Nonetheless critics and fans alike also celebrated the Dutchman nearly dethroning the Argentinian.
It’s been a fantastic year for Rapinoe, and the excitement those had for her online nearly rival the same glee they showed the 34-year-old this summer.
This story is developing.