Lions Injury Report: Bo Scarbrough Just One of Many Players Dinged Up

The Detroit Lions have been doomed by plenty of injuries this season, but this week, the team’s list is absurd even by their own standards in 2019.

After a hard hitting divisional game against the Minnesota Vikings, the Lions have sustained even more injuries, and the team has the look of a severe walking wounded squad this week as they prepare for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Tampa Bay is dinged as well coming into this contest, but the Lions are arguably in worse shape.

How bad is the damage this week? Here’s a look at the damage on the injury report heading into Week 15 on the field, and some of the statuses of the players.

Joe Dahl, G

Wednesday: No practice (back/knee)

Two separate ailments for Dahl this week, and it will be interesting to see if Dahl can shake this off in time in order to come back. Two injuries and no practice doesn’t make it look too good for Dahl this week.

Jarrad Davis, LB

Wednesday: No practice (ankle/knee)

Davis tried to return to Sunday’s game, but it doesn’t look like he will be able to go this week after leaving later on in the contest. The ankle looked to be in rough shape, and the knee is now an issue as well. Davis hates to sit down, but he might not have a choice.

Da’Shawn Hand, DL

Wednesday: No practice (ankle)

The Lions haven’t been able to get Hand healthy and that’s the case this week once again. It doesn’t seem he will be able to shake off ankle trouble in time to be able to play again this week, and that’s tough for the Lions, who have little depth up front thanks to other injuries.

J.D. McKissic, RB

Wednesday: No practice (not injury related)

McKissic not at practice and not hurt is about the best news the Lions have this week. He’s probably alright and could be expected to play a role against Tampa Bay.

A’Shawn Robinson, DT

Wednesday: No practice (shoulder)

Another miserable injury here for the Lions, who need Robinson to be able to clog the middle. Without him practicing, it seems a long shot he will play this week which could be big news for a revved up Buccaneers rushing attack, providing he can’t get healthy quick.

Matthew Stafford, QB

Wednesday: No practice (hip/back)

Stafford wasn’t back at practice and isn’t likely to play for the Lions for another week. Simple enough to say he’s probably not going to see action this week.

Rick Wagner, T

Wednesday: No practice (knee)

Another lineman dinged up for the Lions, and Wagner is someone the team cannot afford to miss. A few weeks back, it was a concussion. This time, it’s a knee. The Lions will have to hope he can recover in time.

Austin Bryant, DE

Wednesday: Limited practice (hip)

The Lions hope they can get Bryant back into the mix before his rookie season runs out, and limited in practice isn’t that great of a sign toward them being able to do that.

Christian Jones, LB

Wednesday: Limited practice (shoulder)

Jones, struggling with a shoulder injury, would be a big loss considering the Lions are already down Davis at linebacker. This would be bad news for Detroit to have two linebackers missing.

Sam Martin, P

Wednesday: Limited practice (abdomen)

Similar plan this week for Martin, who has had the abdomen injury most of this season. The Lions need to see Martin get healthy, but he isn’t likely to miss punting in the game.

Bo Scarbrough, RB

Wednesday: Limited practice (ribs)

Detroit’s young star runner took a hard hit and now has a rib injury to deal with. That is tough news for the Lions because Scarbrough has been a very important member of the team since bursting on the scene. The Lions will hope he can get healthy in time to go.

Jamal Agnew, CB

Wednesday: Full practice (ankle)

Agnew missed the game last week, so the hope is that he can come back. Getting him a full practice midweek would seem to indicate that Agnew is potentially ready for a comeback, and that would be huge for the Detroit special teams group this week.

Damon Harrison, DT

Wednesday: Full practice (calf/knee/shoulder)

Harrison has plenty to deal with this week but it looks as if he will be healthy and ready to go. Expect to see him get a day off here or there, but for the most part, he will be ready to go.

Rashaan Melvin, CB

Wednesday: Full practice (ribs)

Seems as if Melvin is ready for a comeback after being sidelined for a few weeks, and that will be significant for the Lions depth in the backfield.

READ NEXT: Lions Discipline Problems Tough in 2019