5 Changes Matt Patricia and Bob Quinn Must Make for 2020

The Detroit Lions revealed their plans for the future this week, officially bringing back Bob Quinn and Matt Patricia for 2020.

That move inspired plenty of takes from plenty of people, and there are compelling reasons on both sides as it relates to why the Lions should have fired Patricia or may have been right to keep him.

One thing that doesn’t change is what must be done by the team moving forward in order to make 2020 the best possible season it can be. What do the Lions and their brass need to do now in order to get things back on the right track for the franchise?

Here’s a look at the next moves for the Lions.

Lions Roster Must be Deeper

This fact is on Quinn the most considering he is the architect of the roster. While there have been positive additions in some spots, others have seen struggles take hold. Specifically, backup quarterback, running back, cornerback and the offensive line have been hammered. The Lions have struggled to get the right mix of players at those spots, and that has cost them in a big way in 2019. Other spots like the defensive line, linebacker and offensive line need to get serious evaluations as well. There needs to be a talent infusion at multiple spots on the roster, and that’s a huge challenge for Quinn moving forward. He’s going to have to spend money as well as operate smartly in the

Lions Should Commit Fully to Matt Patricia’s Culture

Clearly, the Lions are going all-in on this duo and the thought that their culture is the right way to win in the NFL. That might mean more painful roster decisions are on the horizon much like the one to deal Quandre Diggs a few months back. The more folks who don’t buy in, the harder it will be for this duo to build what they want to see in Detroit. The Lions have to continue to weed out the players they perceive are not fully invested and find others who are. A good example of that are names like Devon Kennard, Danny Amendola and Trey Flowers. Those players have not stopped embracing the team’s new culture. The only way this can work is if everyone is pulling the same direction

Matt Patricia Must Fire Paul Pasqualoni

It might seem like a silly request to some given this defense has Patricia’s fingerprints all over it. Some might also say this goes without saying, especially as the franchise has already admitted there will be staffing changes this offseason. Reality says there is no way Pasqualoni should or will return, and it’s now up to Patricia to find his version of the Darrell Bevell hire for the defensive side. Is it someone that is from the family, or someone from outside of it? Only time will tell, but the hire will be vital.

Bob Quinn Must Hit Home Runs in the 2020 NFL Draft

No general manager ever is perfect when it comes to the draft, and Quinn’s work in Detroit has been both bad and good. He’s unearthed some nice finds that have helped build up the roster in Kenny Golladay, Jamal Agnew, Da’Shawn Hand, Tracy Walker and Jahlani Tavai. On the other hand, he’s had some bad misses like Teez Tabor and potentially Taylor Decker. So what does Quinn do in 2020? He will likely have his highest pick in Detroit, and the next calls he makes will shape how the Lions could look for the next handful of years or more. Quinn has to be spot on in the early rounds and find some gold late in the draft as well. This year, there is a ton riding on the draft for the Lions, and Quinn has to knock it out of the park.

Detroit’s 2020 Season Needs to be About Winning

Far too long talk has been about reconstruction or rebuilding the roster. This should be the last year that is the case, and from the jump in 2020, the Lions have to be about winning and expecting to win. No more comments about culture change or the like. It’s time for the Lions to move forward and have a team capable of contending because they believe they can and have been conditioned to think they can. Mentality change will be huge and significant for the new year.

