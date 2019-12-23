Lions Coaching Staff Could Work the 2020 Senior Bowl

The Detroit Lions‘ nosedive down the stretch in the 2019 season has helped them stay on the move in terms of a high draft pick, and might also help the coaching staff and front office with talent identifying.

As the team has fallen apart late in the year, perhaps stunningly, the Lions’ staff led by Matt Patricia has worked themselves into a potential role for the 2020 Senior Bowl. As the Lions keep climbing the ladder of some of the worst teams in the NFL, their chances of coaching the game keep increasing.

Senior Bowl director Jim Nagy pointed out that the Lions could be closing in on the potential to coach the Senior Bowl with some of the teams in front of them coming on and starting to win games.

In order to work themselves into the mix, the Lions have to keep losing while others around them crumble.

As has been explained, if the Lions did manage to crack the game as coaches, it could provide them with a huge advantage in terms of scouting players and coming up with a game plan for an important 2020 draft.

Coaching at the Senior Bowl has been cited as a significant advantage by teams with lots of draft picks https://t.co/f0q8mldRTH — Joe Schad (@schadjoe) December 22, 2019

It’s a draft that the Lions could have plenty of high picks in, which means the team could only stand to benefit from this.

Lions Current 2020 NFL Draft Standing

With a 27-17 loss to the Denver Broncos and plenty of help around them from the NFC East and AFC East, the Lions managed to surge all the way up to the No. 3 position in the draft.

Here’s a look at the standings as of where things are at the conclusion of the important games in Week 16:

NFL Draft order following 1PM games 1 Bengals*

2 Redskins

3 Lions

4 Giants

5 Dolphins

6 Cardinals

7 Jaguars

8 Chargers

9 Broncos

10 Panthers

11 Raiders

12 Jets

13 Browns

14 Falcons

15 Eagles/Cowboys

16 Colts

17 Bucs

18 Titans — Jason_OTC (@Jason_OTC) December 22, 2019

Detroit got overtime wins from the New York Giants and Miami Dolphins in order to help themselves the most, including their own loss. Both of the games were nearly losses, but this might be the first time something goes right for the Lions.

Next week, in order to move up to the No. 2 selection in the draft, a spot that the coveted Chase Young could occupy, the Lions need to see the Washington Redskins beat the Dallas Cowboys in Week 17, while losing themselves. That could lock up the spot, as improbable as it seems.

It could also help the Lions get a closer look at all the talent for 2020.

Recent Lions Draft Results

After a tough 6-10 finish to the 2018 season, Detroit finished with a top 10 pick at No. 8. They were able to snag tight end T.J. Hockenson, who’s been one of the offensive bright spots thus far this season. That proves overall how a painful finish can lead to some better players.

As a whole, Detroit has done a decent job in recent drafts getting talent that can compete on the roster immediately. Last season’s top three picks are playing a major role for the team this season. Names such as Taylor Decker, Kenny Golladay, Jarrad Davis, Graham Glasgow and Tracy Walker are also playing a big role for the team when they are healthy and engaged.

While there have been a few mistakes, Quinn has done a decent job to identify talent with some of the picks he has made thus far during his tenure in the Motor City. Another high pick next year could give him a chance at adding another impact player to the squad.

Getting some advanced scouting on the players via the Senior Bowl is looking like a very real possibility for Detroit.

