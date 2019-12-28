Lions Offensive Lineman Hints Toward Testing Free Agency in 2020

The Detroit Lions will have plenty of decisions to make in the weeks ahead in terms of personnel, and one of their biggest might involve a young player along the offensive line deciding to move on.

Graham Glasgow, one of the better finds from Bob Quinn’s first draft in 2016 with the team, commented that he could be ready to test free agency, and didn’t provide much of an update when asked about potential negotiations between the Lions and himself.

Lions OL Graham Glasgow said Friday "at this point in time it would be almost dumb not to" test free agency. He said he's "hoping to talk" to the Lions and that he thought a deal might have gotten done already and that he could be back. But he didn't… https://t.co/0CONOaPgPt — Michael Rothstein (@mikerothstein) December 27, 2019

Glasgow has been one of the more durable, consistent offensive linemen the Lions have featured the last few seasons. While others have gone in and out with injury, Glasgow has been a stable force at two separate positions up front. To that end, it’s interesting the Lions would want to move on and not be motivated to give him a new contract.

The only thing left to see is what happens with Glasgow, and if he will have played his last game in Week 17 for the Lions.

Graham Glasgow Stats

Drafted by the Lions in the third round in 2016 out of Michigan, Glasgow has been a find for the team in terms of versatility up front. He’s able to play center and guard, and has bounced around a few times in his career between those positions. As of now, he’s a guard considering the emergence of Frank Ragnow at center.

So far, Glasgow has played in 55 career games, starting 51 in the NFL. Those are solid numbers for any player, much less a guy who was a third round pick. It’s safe to say that Glasgow has managed to do well to stick in the league and make an impression.

If he were to test free agency, Glasgow would probably be a second or third wave signing which would likely work in to fill depth for a team. That’s exactly the role he has played and played well during his time with the Lions.

Lions Biggest 2020 Free Agency Need is Defense

Detroit cannot pressure the quarterback meaningfully in 2019, and have struggled stopping the pass as well, something that has been painfully obvious for weeks and that is a glaring problem given what the team has done in the last few offseason periods. Part of the problem has been injury, but beyond Trey Flowers and Da’Shawn Hand, the Lions simply don’t have any young building blocks they can count on right now. The team has to find some form of consistency in the trenches, and that is why it’s a major need for them moving forward.

If free agency were to begin today, the Lions would undoubtably have to look at the defensive line and the backfield for potential upgrades, with another eye at linebacker. Having some extra money could help the team make some key additions there, and patch some of their other depth holes on the offensive side.

Glasgow testing the market and perhaps leaving would open yet another big hole for the Lions that they would need to fill, either in free agency or the draft.

