Lions Injury Designations: Top Defensive Lineman Ruled Out vs. Vikings

The Detroit Lions have had a bit of time to rest up after a hard hitting divisional game on Thanksgiving Day, and this week, the team is trending a bit healthier as they get down to business of finishing out the final games of the 2019 season.

Not only have the Lions been boosted by the return of running back Kerryon Johnson to practice, they have seen some other players come off the injured list and are seeing many players be able to at the very least work themselves back to being practice participants for the week on both sides of the ball.

Here’s a look at who is in and out for the Lions is as they set their sights toward a tilt with the Minnesota Vikings in Week 14.

Matthew Stafford, QB

Wednesday: No practice (hip/back)

Thursday: No practice

Friday: No practice

Status: Out

Not a surprise to see Stafford on this list still. It doesn’t seem as if the quarterback is going to play barring a late season return. Even that might be a long shot for Detroit, who now will get a look at auditioning rookie David Blough for the next few weeks. Stafford continues to rest up what has been an elongated injury sustained in November that cost him time. For him to be the only one out this week is a decent accomplishment.

Jamal Agnew, CB

Wednesday: Limited practice (ankle)

Thursday: Limited practice

Friday: Full practice

Status: Questionable

Agnew’s return eventually would mean a major boost to the Detroit special teams group, as they have been struggling to find a consistent punt returner in his absence. Agnew looked as if he might have a more serious injury a few weeks back, but the positive is that he might not with news he is returning to practice so quickly.

Da’Shawn Hand, DL

Wednesday: Limited practice (ankle)

Thursday: No practice

Friday: No practice

Status: Questionable

Hand has fought injury problems this season tooth and nail and yet another one came up with his ankle injury sustained just after he returned off an elbow injury. At the very least, it’s good to see Hand coming back and managing to get things in the right direction. Detroit’s dinged up defensive line could use him to get some health back at the right time, and this week, that appears to be the case.

Sam Martin, P

Wednesday: Limited practice (abdomen)

Thursday: Limited practice

Friday: Limited practice

Status: In

Martin has been fighting off a serious injury the last few weeks, but has still been able to punt during games thanks to the fact that he gets practice time off. That is happening again this week for Martin, who’s status for the game over the weekend should not be impacted by the fact that he cannot practice fully. Likely, the Lions want to continue to give him periodic blows to help the injury status out.

Rashaan Melvin, CB

Wednesday: Limited practice (ribs)

Thursday: Limited practice

Friday: Limited practice

Status: Questionable

Melvin was out for the last few weeks with injury and the Lions have needed the help at cornerback. At the very least, this week, he can come back to practice in limited fashion and begin to work himself back. The Lions need depth at cornerback and he provides it.

Damon Harrison, DT

Wednesday: Full practice (calf/knee)

Thursday: No practice (resting veteran)

Friday: Limited practice

Status: In

Harrison is trying to work himself back and the Lions typically like to give him a few days during the week as a resting veteran anyway. Expect that to be the case once again this week, but for now, he is someone who can practice in full off injury.

Austin Bryant, DL

Wednesday: Not listed

Thursday: Limited practice (hip)

Friday: No practice

Status Doubtful

Bryant hits the injury report this week with a hip injury just a few weeks after being reinstated off his offseason shoulder trouble. It’s unfair someone like Bryant simply can’t catch a break, but like plenty of other Lions right now, this is obviously the case.

READ NEXT: Analyst Reveals if Matt Patricia is on NFL Hot Seat