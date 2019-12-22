Lions Jamal Agnew Has Electric Punt Return Score [WATCH]

The Detroit Lions have struggled to generate a ton of big plays in 2019 amid a lost season on the field, but one guy who has been impressive has been cornerback Jamal Agnew.

Agnew, who doesn’t see the field much on defense, is a player who has carved out his niche role on special teams, and he has done a great job being a game changer there. Against the Denver Broncos, Agnew took a punt to the house in the first half, and was able to bounce the ball to the middle of the field, make a few cuts and take the kick to the house for the score and the 10-0 lead.

Here’s a look at the play:

Agnew previously took a kickoff to the house against the Philadelphia Eagles early this season, so this just goes to show how dangerous he is no matter where the kick is coming on the field.

Jamal Agnew Ked Pro Bowl Voting for Lions

Before the Pro Bowl rosters were announced last week, Agnew was a player who was generating a ton of buzz as a potential selection for the team. In fact, he was the only one generating votes for the team early on in the process.

After Pro Bowl voting was opened up, Detroit cornerback Jamal Agnew was the only player to be at top 10 in voting for his position. Agnew is getting respect via votes for his work at returner, but sadly he’s the only one who is seeing this type of love.

Agnew’s injury might be something which prevents him from squaring away the honor this season given his play and what he couldn’t accomplish due to games lost, but for now, he is the only Detroit player that seems to be in the early mix for Pro Bowl love. That is mildly shocking given the other players the Lions have on their roster that have done damage so far this season.

Agnew did not end up in the Pro Bowl, and Darius Slay was the lone representative for the Lions.

Jamal Agnew’s Stats With Lions

The Lions uncovered a potential hidden gem when they found Agnew in the fifth round of the draft in 2017. He quickly burst on the scene as an electric returner and in his career has managed to rack up 916 return yards in his career with three touchdowns. Two of those scores came in his rookie season, when he was named an All-Pro special teams player. In 2019, the Lions managed to get a 100 yard kickoff return for a score from Agnew to help in defeating the Philadelphia Eagles on the road.

Agnew’s stats as a cornerback are much more limited given he hasn’t played much there through the years. In his career in the NFL, he has only defended a pass and has 17 tackles to his credit. Obviously, the Lions prefer to save Agnew for the special teams given his electrifying moves. It’s obvious that is what fans know about him thus far in his career most of all.

With another dramatic, big play, Agnew has cemented himself as a true danger on special teams in the league.

READ NEXT: Darius Slay on Matt Patricia Returning to Lions