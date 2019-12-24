Lions-Packers Key Matchups: Za’Darius Smith a Terror for Detroit

The Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers play in yet another season finale, and this year, it isn’t both teams circling the NFL’s drain.

Detroit has taken a separate path from Green Bay since the last time the teams met in October, and it can be argued that was one of the close early losses that helped ruin Detroit’s season. Now, they are playing for draft positioning while the Packers are eying a high seed in the NFL playoffs.

What matchups will help decide this game? Here’s a look at the top battles to watch between the teams this time around.

Aaron Rodgers vs. Lions Secondary

Remarkably, Detroit did a great job against Rodgers the first time around in October. They intercepted him once and held him to 283 yards and 2 touchdowns. Those might still seem like decent numbers, but the reality is, the Lions have been grilled by Rodgers much worse before. This time around, with the secondary dinged up in a big way, the team will need to rally together and prevent the big plays Rodgers routinely turns in.

Packers Pass Rushers vs. Detroit’s Offensive Line

This season, Green Bay’s defense has been great at sacking the quarterback, forcing mistakes and heating up the pocket. The combo of Preston Smith and Za’Darius Smith has been phenomenal with both being in the top 10 for sacks, and the Lions offensive line is in terrible shape in terms of health. That will play in a big way for this matchup, as the Packers might not have trouble harassing David Blough. Blough has taken heat in recent weeks under center, and this game could be merely another one where he is under heat. The Lions’ front has to step up and play tougher.

Kenny Golladay vs. Packers Secondary

Even though the Lions have had a virtual revolving door at quarterback, the beat has gone on for Golladay, who’s enjoying his best season as a Lions wideout. Golladay has gone for 1,118 yards and 11 touchdowns this season, and is coming off yet another game in which he scored. Green Bay didn’t let Golladay in the end zone, but he ate up the Packers for 121 yards. He represents Detroit’s best chance to score and make this a game against a team that is healthier and better in 2019. It wouldn’t be a stretch to see Golladay going off for big yardage once again in this game.

Aaron Jones vs. Detroit’s Defensive Front

Jones had one of his worst days against the Lions in October, only rushing for 47 yards. He’s been huge for the Packers in recent weeks in terms of scoring and churning out yards, and the Lions’ run defense has been up and down considering what is missing up front. Jones will be a big weapon for a Packers team that wants to control the clock and hammer away at defenses. The Lions will have to do as good of a job as they did on him the first time if they want to win the game. That performance, however, feels like a long time ago in terms of how healthy the Lions are now. They could be facing a health crisis that could make it virtually impossible to bottle up someone with Jones’ talents this time around.

