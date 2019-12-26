Lions-Packers Preview: A Second Deep Dive Into Green Bay

The Detroit Lions played the Green Bay Packers tougher than many teams in 2019, nearly pulling off the upset at Lambeau Field in spite of plenty of adversity and a few blown calls.

Now, as the teams get set to meet a few months later, things are mighty different for the Lions, who will be without much of their regular roster to take on the Packers, a team that is trying to finish the season strong for seeding purposes.

What players are the most important to watch this time around? Here’s a look at the most important factors this time around for Green Bay against the Lions.

Opposing Player To Watch This Time: Aaron Jones, RB

Jones had one of his worst days against the Lions in October, only rushing for 47 yards. He’s been huge for the Packers in recent weeks in terms of scoring and churning out yards, and the Lions’ run defense has been up and down considering what is missing up front. Jones will be a big weapon for a Packers team that wants to control the clock and hammer away at defenses. The Lions will have to do as good of a job as they did on him the first time if they want to win the game. That performance, however, feels like a long time ago in terms of how healthy the Lions are now. They could be facing a health crisis that could make it virtually impossible to bottle up someone with Jones’ talents this time around. Add to it the fact he could be eying history and this matchup is particularly interesting.

Key Personnel Group This Time: Offensive Line

The Lions are dinged up in the trenches and that could mean a terrible day for David Blough considering the strength of the Packers remains in their defensive front. This season, Green Bay’s defense has been great at sacking the quarterback, forcing mistakes and heating up the pocket. The combo of Preston Smith and Za’Darius Smith has been phenomenal with both being in the top 10 for sacks, and the Lions offensive line is in terrible shape in terms of health. That will play in a big way for this matchup, as the Packers might not have trouble harassing Blough. Blough has taken heat in recent weeks under center, and this game could be merely another one where he is under heat. The Lions’ front has to step up and play tougher.

Biggest Potential Name Missing Now: Jamaal Williams, RB

Williams was dinged up in the win on Monday night and is now questionable for Sunday’s game with a shoulder injury. The strength of the Packers has been their depth in the ground game, and without Williams, that would force a bigger workload onto the shoulder of Jones. He’s more than capable of taking it on, but the Packers would likely like to have Williams at their disposal for extra punch. Against the Lions in October, Williams ran for a solid 104 yards and was the star of the day on the ground.

Biggest Key To Another Victory: Turnovers

The Packers had 2 fumbles and 1 interception in their last game against the Lions, something which helped the game be plenty closer than it may have been in the end. Green Bay still emerged victorious, but it was very close. In order to avoid losing to the Lions in the season finale for another year, the Packers have to take better care of the football on the road.

READ NEXT: Line Revealed in Lions vs. Packers Week 17 Game