LSU vs. Oklahoma: Spread, Prediction & Peach Bowl Odds

No. 1 LSU takes on No. 4 Oklahoma in the Peach Bowl on December 28th. We will have the opening point spread and odds for the College Football Playoff matchup as soon as it is released. Action Network projects LSU to be an 8-point favorite over Oklahoma.

According to OddsShark, the early projections had LSU as a 6.5 point favorite over Oklahoma, while they would have been a one-point underdog against Clemson in the hypothetical matchups. LSU has one of the most impressive resumes with wins over Georgia, Alabama, Texas, Auburn, Florida and Texas A&M. Thanks to an offensive overhaul, LSU ranks No. 3 in the country in points per game with 46 each contest.

The explosive offense is led by Joe Burrow who has been the best quarterback in the country this season. Burrow is helped by a deep group of receivers including Ja’Marr Chase and Terrace Marshall. Running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire has been the anchor of the offense thanks to his punishing run style. LSU head coach Ed Orgeron explained why Burrow is the favorite to win the Heisman trophy.

“In my opinion, he should win [the Heisman],” Orgeron told Sports Illustrated. “In my opinion, he’s going to win it. The best thing about Joe is he’s a team player. All he wants to do is win this game. Individual awards are not high on his list. That’s what makes him such a great team player.”

Joe Burrow & Jalen Hurts Headline LSU-Oklahoma Matchup

Oklahoma rebounded since losing to Kansas State in late-October as the Sooners went on to win five straight games. The Sooners advanced to the playoff thanks to a thrilling overtime victory over Baylor in the Big 12 championship. Oklahoma has not been great in Vegas going just 5-8 against the spread this season, per OddsShark.

Jalen Hurts is once again back in the playoff but this time he is wearing an Oklahoma jersey rather than Alabama’s crimson. Hurts has helped the Oklahoma offense not to miss a beat without Kyler Murray, but it is the defense and running game that has been a big reason for their success.

Peach Bowl Prediction: LSU Tops Oklahoma & Covers the Spread

The Tigers are hot in Vegas as LSU is 8-3-2 against the spread this season. LSU crushed the one touchdown spread against Georgia in the SEC Championship, and it appears Vegas may still be undervaluing the Tigers heading into the playoff.

It is difficult to go against LSU as no team has proved capable of slowing down the Tigers offense this season. LSU also played against a number of good defenses in the SEC including Georgia in the SEC title game. Look for LSU to head just down the road to New Orleans for the national championship.