Update on Grizzlies’ Andre Iguodala’s NBA Future: Report

The Memphis Grizzlies remain adamant that they will trade Andre Iguodala before the trade deadline in February.

According to a new report by The Athletic’s Omari Sankofa II, the Grizzlies are confident that they’ll land a first-round draft pick or a young player in exchange for the 35-year-old Iguodala. The former Finals MVP hasn’t suited up in a single game for the Grizzlies this season as they continue to look for trade suitors.

“The Grizzlies are certain that Iguodala will be moved before the deadline and have engaged several teams on frameworks for potential deals. There’s confidence that Memphis will be able to land a first-round pick or promising young player in return, as preferred by the front office.”

It had been reported several days prior that the idea of a possible Iguodala trade had stalled because teams such as the Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Clippers and Houston Rockets lacked assets. Furthermore, the Dallas Mavericks reportedly took their name out of the running for a possible Iguodala trade despite the fact they’re a fringe contender at 19-10.

More Teams Interested in Iguodala Than Originally Reported?

Sankofa goes on to report that while the Lakers, Clippers and Rockets do indeed lack the assets to acquire Iguodala, that doesn’t mean there aren’t more teams out there that could offer the Grizzlies what they’re looking for.

“The NBA has been top-heavy this season, as 12 teams currently have a .600 record or better. It’s not hard to see why Iggy’s services are in demand. The veteran wing hasn’t reported to the Grizzlies, per the deal the front office worked out with his camp. All in all, Memphis received a first-round pick to take him and could receive a second one by re-dealing him. Not a bad situation. Which team will end up pulling the trigger? The Rockets, Clippers and Lakers are all light on assets after their respective active summers. Per Marc Stein of the New York Times, the upstart Mavericks don’t plan to pursue a trade for him. It’ll be interesting to see how it plays out.”

Why Iguodala is So Valued at Advanced Age

Despite being nearly 36 years of age — Iguodala’s birthday is in January — the 16-year veteran played a prominent role as recently as last season for the Golden State Warriors. As the Warriors dealt with injuries to starters DeMarcus Cousins and Kevin Durant, Iguodala was pressed into the starting lineup for the postseason and did what he always does — a little bit of everything.

The veteran small forward averaged 9.8 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game on 49.4 percent from the field while starting 15 of the Warriors’ 21 postseason games.

That’s not even including the fact that he hit the game-sealing shot in Game 2 of the NBA Finals versus the Toronto Raptors.

Andre Iguodala Game Winner vs Raptors | 2019 NBA Finals | Game 2Andre iguodala with the clutch three to win game 2 for the warriors 2019 NBA finals game 2 Golden State Warriors vs Toronto Raptors 2019-06-03T02:55:42.000Z

The bottom line is, Iguodala may be nearing the end of his career, but he remains a valuable role player who could be the X-factor for many contending teams in the postseason.

While an Iggy trade likely won’t happen in December or January, the trade deadline isn’t until Feb. 6.

Don’t be surprised if Iguodala ends up on yet another contender before the deadline passes.